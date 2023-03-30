3 records that MS Dhoni could break in the upcoming IPL 2023

If speculation is to be believed, the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 could be the final hurray for the legendary MS Dhoni.

The former Indian skipper, who played his last international game in 2019, now features only in the marquee league and will captain the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

A true master of the game, Dhoni has not only cemented his name as one of the all-time finishers but is also known to have probably the best tactical nous behind the stumps. He has led CSK to four IPL titles and will be eager to claim a joint-record fifth title before hanging his boots.

Owing to some world-beating all-rounders, MSD's role as a batter for CSK has somewhat diminished over the years. However, given his immaculate persona and prowess, one cannot rule out that Dhoni's contributions might come in handy for CSK in crunch situations.

The upcoming 16th edition of the IPL will also offer the 41-year old to break some individual records as well.

On that note, here are the top three records that the CSK captain could break in the much-awaited IPL 2023.

#3 Dhoni could reach 250 IPL sixes

A batter with the utmost muscle and might, Dhoni's six-hitting abilities have been second to none over the years.

In total, the Ranchi-born lad has clobbered 229 maximums in the cash-rich league, which is the fourth-most overall and the second-most among active batters.

Another 21 sixes would take MSD's tally to 250 in the IPL. No Indian batter has hit over 250 sixes in the league, with Rohit Sharma sitting with 240 maximums to his name.

#2 Dhoni could complete 250 IPL matches

Undoubtedly the greatest wicket-keeper batter to play in the league, MSD has featured in 234 IPL games so far. This is the most by any player in the history of the IPL, with Dinesh Karthik behind him with 229 appearances.

IPL 2023 will provide MSD with a golden chance to complete 250 games in the league and become the first-ever player to do so. With 16 more games required for MSD to reach the landmark, the CSK skipper will hope that his team qualifies for the knockouts this time around as well.

#1 Dhoni is on the verge of entering the 5000-run club

MSD in action for CSK [IPLT20]

The CSK maestro has struck a total of 4,978 runs across 206 innings in IPL history so far. He is just 22 runs short of reaching 5,000 runs in the league and thus becoming the first-ever full-time wicket-keeper to do so.

Moreover, if MSD manages to score at least 185 runs in the upcoming season, he will surpass AB de Villiers' record of 5,162 IPL runs and become the sixth-highest run-getter in the tournament's history.

