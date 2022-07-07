3 Rohit Sharma tweets that you might have missed

Team India captain across formats, Rohit Sharma is known for his sense of humor in cricketing circles. The swashbuckling batter keeps coming up with quite a few funny comments during press conferences, and is a fan favorite for his antics.

It's not just press conferences, Rohit Sharma is a master at writing witty tweets as well, some of which we’ll never be able to decipher. In this piece, we’ll specifically look at three Rohit Sharma tweets that you might have missed due to them being cryptic:

#3 When Rishabh Pant shut down the haters

The cryptic tweet from Rohit Sharma came out when Rishabh Pant played a whirlwind century against South Africa in the Cape Town Test earlier this year. Pant’s 139-ball-100 took India to a second-innings total of 198.

India eventually lost the match by seven wickets as South Africa easily chased down the 212-run total. The wicketkeeper-batter didn’t receive enough support from the other end, with Kohli being the second top-scorer with 29 runs.

Nevertheless, Rohit’s tweet was supposedly targeted at Pant shutting down his critics in style.

#2 Rohit Sharma’s FRIENDS reunion

Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 𝗙.𝗥.𝗜.𝗘.𝗡.𝗗.𝗦, this is the reunion I am waiting for!

Soon after the reunion of the sitcom FRIENDS was aired, Rohit put out a tweet in May 2021, describing the reunion he was looking forward to. Here’s what he wrote, sharing a photo of himself celebrating one of his milestones in front of fans:

"F.R.I.E.N.D.S. this is the reunion I am waiting for!"

Evidently, the Team India captain was hoping for fans to return to the stadium after the COVID-19 pandemic, which slowly and gradually happened.

#3 ‘Cricket balls are edible…right?’

Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 Cricket balls are edible…right?

On March 1 earlier this year, Rohit posted a series of tweets, which didn’t quite mean anything.

He started with:

"Cricket ball are edible....right?"

His next two tweets were:

"I love coin tosses...especially when they end up in my belly!"

Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 I love coin tosses…especially when they end up in my belly!

"Bzz...! Did you know? Buzzing beehives make for great boxing bags!"

Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 Bzz….! Did you know? Buzzing beehives make for great boxing bags!

These tweets left fans wondering if Rohit’s Twitter account was hacked. But as it turns out, all of this was done for an insurance brand, which the Indian batter revealed a day later.

