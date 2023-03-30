3 similarities between CSK and KKR for IPL 2023

Two teams who will look to bounce back and restore their pride in IPL 2023 are the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The multiple-time champions endured a torrid time last season, finishing ninth and seventh, respectively, in the points table.

Both teams know what it's like to win titles, with the Super Kings winning the IPL four times and the Knight Riders bagging two trophies of their own. Times have changed, however, with some questionable decision-making at last year's mega auction leaving them with a lot to catch up on.

IPL 2023 is set to commence on Friday, March 31, with defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) hosting the MS Dhoni-led CSK in Ahmedabad. KKR, who will be led in the interim by Nitish Rana as Shreyas Iyer recovers from a back injury, will open their campaign the following afternoon against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali.

Ahead of the new season, we take a look at three similarities in the squads of CSK and KKR.

#1 Both CSK and KKR lack enough hitters of quality pace bowling

Can Ben Stokes be the pace-hitter CSK have been craving? (File image).

A glance at the batting lineups of the two sides reveals that they're better off facing spin as opposed to pace.

Be it Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali at CSK, or Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, and Sunil Narine at KKR, they are renowned for playing spin pretty well.

However, most of them also have well-documented issues against quality pace bowling unless they're set. The two teams took steps to address this with the acquisitions of Ben Stokes and Rahmanullah Gurbaz ahead of IPL 2023.

Yet, you'd think that hard lengths at quick pace, apart from movement with the new ball, are bound to pose some serious challenges.

It remains to be seen how the two teams will find ways to cope with this once they get the ball rolling for the new season.

#2 Both teams boast a mystery spinner in their ranks

Sunil Narine has been one of the all-time greats of the IPL as well as T20 cricket in general and there are no two ways about that. Ahead of his 12th season in the league, he is set to don the KKR colors yet again and continues to go stronger than ever.

With Varun Chakaravarthy for company, the Knights boast of two X-factor bowling options who can take the pitch out of the equation. That said, CSK aren't shy of a mystery spinner themselves, with Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana there to summon.

While Theekshana will miss the first three games of the season owing to national commitments, he ought to walk into the playing XI, particularly for games at the spin-friendly MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Needless to say, the aforementioned bowlers will have a defining say in how the two teams progress in IPL 2023.

#3 Both teams are lacking a bona fide death bowler

The bowling compositions of KKR and CSK reveal a glaring hole - that of a death bowler. This was an issue that crippled the two teams last year and once again, it doesn't seem like much has been done to address the same.

Shardul Thakur and Lockie Ferguson have been drafted into the Knight Riders' ranks for IPL 2023, but both tend to be cases of hit or miss at the death. The Super Kings have signed South African death-overs specialist Sisanda Magala, but he hasn't played much on Indian surfaces to date.

Funnily enough, their mystery spinners - Narine and Theekshana, respectively, might end up doing the bulk of the heavy lifting in the death overs too in IPL 2023.

Can CSK and KKR start afresh and enjoy a good IPL 2023 campaign? Let us know in the comments section!

