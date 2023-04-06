3 similarities between Gujarat Titans of 2022 and 2023

The Gujarat Titans had a sensational debut season in the Indian Premier League last year as they went on to win the title. Ahead of the season, not many people gave the team a chance, deeming them weak on paper.

However, the team silently went about its business and punched above its weight. First, they finished on top of the points table and then won the qualifier and the final, both against the Rajasthan Royals.

Now in IPL 2023, the Titans have once again started well as they have won their first two games against the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals. Pundits, ex-cricketers, and fans all believe that the Titans have all the resources to defend their title. Their belief is justified as there are a lot of similarities between last year's and this year's Titans unit.

Here, we look at three similarities between the Gujarat Titans of 2022 and 2023:

#1 Calm atmosphere

Last year, the Gujarat Titans' management earned a lot of praise from viewers for how calm and composed the atmosphere within the team looked. There were rarely any moments in which there seemed to be panic in the team.

The chief architects of this ambience were skipper Hardik Pandya, head-coach Ashish Nehra and mentor Gary Kirsten, who have retained their roles for IPL 2023.

In the two games that they have played so far, the Titans have once again looked extremely composed, even during high-pressure and nervous situations.

#2 Full of match-winners

During their successful run in 2022, the Titans found different match-winners throughout the season like Rahul Tewatia, Yash Dayal, Shubman Gill and Sai Kishore. The team was not carried by one or two star players, which is the case with quite a few other teams.

In the two games that they have played so far, the case has been similar as players like Sai Sudarshan and Alzarri Joseph have produced match-winning performances.

#3 Fielding

Last year, a big reason for Gujarat Titans' success was their performance on the field. The batters and bowlers took the limelight but the fielders really ensured that the Titans won the crunch moments.

In the two games they have played so far, the Titans' fielding has been pretty impressive as they have been extremely tight, barring one or two mistakes.

