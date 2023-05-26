Gujarat Titans, the defending champions, picked up where they left off in their previous campaign, recording another formidable performance in the league stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The Gujarat Titans won 10 out of their 14 games in the league stage this year and made it to the playoffs for the second successive season. They lost out to the Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday (May 23rd) and are now in a must-win situation against the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.

The Hardik Pandya-led side is in the last chance saloon to keep their title defense alive this season. Regardless of how this campaign might turn out, the team can be proud of what they've achieved since their inception. There are plenty of similarities between their two campaigns.

So, let's take a look at those similarities:

#1 They finished top of the table in both seasons

The Gujarat Titans have had identical campaigns in terms of their position on the points table. In the 14 games they played, they had 10 wins and 4 losses in both campaigns. Their net run rate last year was +0.316 and is a lot better this time, at +0.809.

Last year, they won Qualifier 1 and made their way directly into the finals. Things have been different this time around, with them having to take the longer route with a must-win game in Qualifier 2 this season.

#2 Gujarat Titans is a team of match winners

Gujarat Titans have been a team of match winners ever since their inception. Hardik Pandya leads from the front admirably and fearlessly, and the backroom staff with Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten play a part in setting the culture for the team with a calm atmosphere.

With the likes of David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, and Dasun Shanaka, the team has enough experience in their match-winners.

Meanwhile, the likes of Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar have stepped up to make up for a good Indian core, which has been one of their keys to success in their time in the IPL.

#3 Mohammed Shami was their leading wicket-taker in both seasons

Mohammed Shami has been the most potent weapon with the ball for the Gujarat Titans. The Indian pacer has been the team's leading wicket-taker in both campaigns and a consistent source of wickets with the new ball, with Rashid Khan not far behind.

Shami had 20 wickets in 16 matches last season, conceding runs at an economy rate of 8, while the leg-spinner had 19 wickets at an economy rate of 6.59. This year, the two are leading the wicket-taking charts in the tournament.

The pacer has 26 wickets in 15 matches, with an economy rate of 7.66. He has also taken a couple of four-wicket hauls this season. Rashid, on the other hand, has 25 wickets with an economy rate of 7.91, including one four-wicket haul.

