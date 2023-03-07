3 similarities between LSG and UPW

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made their debut in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They are owned by RPSG Group, which previously owned the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS). Along with the Gujarat Titans, they are the newest IPL franchise.

UP Warriorz (UPW) were one of the first five teams in the newly introduced Women's Premier League (WPL). They are owned by Capri Global. The franchise was sold for ₹757 crore.

Both the T20 teams are based out of Uttar Pradesh, which is the most populated state in India and has an enormous market for cricket fans.

Here's a look at three similarities between LSG and UPW:

#1 The captain is an opener and wicket-keeper

KL Rahul is the captain of LSG. He opens the batting and also keeps wickets. He scored 616 runs at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 135.38 last season, leading the team to the playoffs in their first season.

Alyssa Healy is the captain of UP Warriorz. The franchise signed the Australian superstar for just ₹70 lakh - an absolute steal considering the quality she brings to the table. Although she failed to get going in the first game, expect her to have a blockbuster season with the bat.

#2 An Australian all-rounder performing the finisher's role

Marcus Stoinis is the designated finisher for LSG. He is an Australian pace-bowling all-rounder who has emerged as one of the best finishers in the world in the past couple of years.

Another Australian all-rounder, Grace Harris, set the stage on fire in the very first game of the WPL. She scored an unbeaten 59 off just 26 deliveries and along with Sophie Ecclestone, helped UPW chase down 53 in the last three overs.

#3 Depth in bowling

It is essential for a good T20 team to have multiple bowling options. It makes the side more flexible and takes the pressure off the main bowlers. Plus, the captain might use certain bowlers based on pitch conditions or favorable matchups.

LSG did a great job at the mega auction in this respect. They secured the likes of Deepak Hooda, Stoinis and Krunal Pandya - players who could be frontline batters and also chip in with the ball whenever necessary.

UPW also have a similar structure. Their middle order comprises Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma and Grace Harris, who are among the best multi-dimensional cricketers in the women's game.

Poll : 0 votes