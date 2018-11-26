3 South African all-rounders CSK could sign to succeed Dwayne Bravo

Bravo has been one of CSK's finest players over the years

NOTE: While CSK cannot sign an overseas player in IPL Auction 2019, they should be looking at a long-term replacement for Dwayne Bravo

The value of an all-rounder could not be emphasized enough. It is an extremely pleasing feeling for any captain to have a quality all-rounder in his squad who he can turn to either for runs or for wickets. It is also an added advantage to a team to have a squad filled with quality all-rounders who can lengthen their batting order as well as providing the team with more bowling options at the same time.

One could almost view an all-rounder as being two players combined into one. Having abilities with both the bat and the ball makes a player very valuable to a side irrespective of the format which is being played.

One only needs to think of a player such as Ben Stokes who has been regarded as one of the best all-rounders in cricket at the moment. Stokes has proven himself to be an extremely crucial part of the English squad across all three formats and his staggering price at this year's IPL auction underlines just how highly sought after he is.

One cannot speak about great all-rounders without mentioning Jacques Kallis. Kallis is widely regarded as being the best all-rounder in the history of cricket and his performances with both bat and ball show exactly why he deserves this title.

South Africa have a good track record for producing some of the finest all-rounders which cricket has to offer. Who can forget the hard-hitting Albie Morkel or the destructive Chris Morris? These are just two all-rounders who have made a huge impact in international cricket as well as in the Indian Premier League.

It, therefore, comes as a surprise that South Africa's all-rounders don't feature as heavily in the IPL as would be expected. The previous Indian Premier League season hardly featured any all-rounders from South Africa, but this is something which could change during the next season, especially given South Africa's clear intention of developing a range of quality all-rounders for their World Cup squad.

While Dwayne Bravo has been doing an amazing job for the Chennai Super Kings, one would feel that the franchise should start looking for a successor to the West Indian superstar. In this article, we will take a look at 3 such all-rounders who should be considered for next year's season by the Chennai Super Kings as they look to retain their title.

