3 SRH players who should be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction ft. Mohammed Shami

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) weren't anywhere close to their best in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). After reaching the final in the 2024 edition, the Orange Army were expected to be genuine playoff contenders once again.

However, SRH failed to deliver on that expectation. They finished sixth in the standings and were never really in the playoff hunt after a dreadful start to their campaign.

Outgoings seem inevitable for the SunRisers, who have a number of players on hugely expensive contracts. They'll need to find more balance across departments in their side, and letting a few underperforming assets go will be necessary.

SRH's squad for IPL 2025 (including replacements): SRH's squad for IPL 2025: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Brydon Carse, Eshan Malinga, R Smaran, Harsh Dubey, Wiaan Mulder.

On that note, here are three SRH players who should be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

#3 Mohammed Shami

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

Mohammed Shami touched double digits at the IPL 2025 auction, with SRH valuing his experience and skill. However, the veteran seamer is clearly past his prime and doesn't have many years left at the top level.

In nine matches, Shami claimed just six wickets at an economy rate of 11.23. He wasn't reliable at any stage of the innings, and his pace was completely down. The 34-year-old couldn't get any movement both in the air and off the pitch, with his inability to provide breakthroughs greatly affecting the composition of his team's bowling attack.

It seems inevitable that SRH will release Shami, and rightly so.

#2 Wiaan Mulder

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Signed as a replacement, Wiaan Mulder featured in just one game for SRH. While his Test game has come a long way in recent times, the South African isn't a proven performer in the shortest format.

Mulder doesn't offer enough with the ball for him to be considered an all-rounder, and IPL teams don't have roles for specialist overseas batters with his skillset. Although he's been in the headlines recently and has come up with a number of important innings for South Africa across formats, he seems to be a misfit at the IPL level.

Mulder should be released by SRH to free up an overseas slot, a department they'll want to strengthen ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

#1 Rahul Chahar

India v England: Warm Up Match - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Source: Getty

Once viewed as a frontrunner to become India's lead spinner in T20Is, Rahul Chahar hasn't been able to move from strength to strength. The leg-spinner has been in dismal form lately and played only one game for SRH in IPL 2025.

Chahar was signed for over ₹3 crore, and releasing him to free up a bit of funds seems logical. Zeeshan Ansari was impressive with his control and trickery, and could've done even better had the Hyderabad fielders held on to the multiple catches that came their way.

Chahar could find himself back in the auction pool ahead of the 2026 season, and SRH wouldn't be faulted for making that decision.

