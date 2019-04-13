IPL 2019: Opinion - 3 star overseas players who do not deserve a place in the playing XI

Stokes has failed to win crunch moments for the Royals

IPL is one of the most competitive tournaments in the world. Players from all around the world light up the stage with some sparkling performances. International, as well as domestic players, give their best to help their teams win the tournament. The overseas players, in particular, are in demand in the IPL.

And because only 4 overseas players are allowed in the playing XI, the responsibility on these international stars is immense. Also, because of the fact that stakes are very high in the IPL, overseas players have to perform as per their reputation. While good performances can be rewarding, failures can deny them an IPL contract next season. The performances of overseas players have a huge bearing on their team's chances in the tournament.

This year, there have been some big names who haven't done justice to their overseas recruit status. Big things were expected from these players, but unfortunately, they have let their teams down so far. Here are 3 overseas players who have been given way too many chances and they do not deserve to be a part of their respective team's playing XI.

#3 Moeen Ali

Time is running out for Ali

The poor form of overseas players has been a big reason for Royal Challengers Bangalore's dismal show this IPL. Apart from Ab de Villiers, all other foreign players' contributions have been insignificant. One of those players is Moeen Ali. The England all-rounder has scored just 74 runs at a below-par average of 18.50 in the 6 matches that he has played so far.

A reason for these poor returns can be the never-ending experimentations with Ali's batting position. He has opened the innings, played in the middle order as well as in the lower middle-order. Ali's batting position has become a matter of debate for RCB.

His bowling hasn't been great either. The 31-year-old has picked up just 2 wickets so far and the RCB skipper has shown reluctance in using Moeen Ali with the ball.

