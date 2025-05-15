Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will feature in the first game post the resumption of the IPL 2025 season, welcoming Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the Chinnaswamy. This has been an exceptional season for them, with eight wins in 11 matches so far and 16 points. RCB are just one win away from sealing their spot in the playoffs, with a fair shot at getting the top two as well.
However, this is not the first time that an IPL season has been stopped midway, with the Bengaluru team playing the first game upon resumption. The 2021 season came to an indefinite halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second half of that season was played later in the year, in September, in the UAE.
Interestingly, there are a few stunning similarities between RCB's campaign in the IPL 2021 season and the ongoing 2025 season so far.
3 stunning similarities between RCB's IPL 2021 and 2025 campaigns before temporary suspension
#3 Winning four games in a row in the league stage
In the 2021 season, RCB had won four consecutive league games in the period before the temporary suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They had made a stellar start to their campaign, winning their first four matches over Mumbai Indians (MI), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR, and Rajasthan Royals (RR), respectively. However, they could win just one of their next three games before the suspension.
This time around, they had won four league games in a row right before the suspension, beating Punjab Kings (PBKS), RR, Delhi Capitals (DC), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
#2 In the top four of the points table before the break
Before COVID-19 forced the IPL 2021 season to a halt, RCB were in the top four of the points table. They had won five of their seven matches, and with ten points, were placed third. After the tournament resumed, they eventually finished with nine wins and 18 points in the league to be placed third.
This time around, they have managed to win eight of their 11 matches so far and, with three defeats, have gathered 16 points. They are currently placed second on the points table, once again finding themselves in the top four during the break, just like in 2021.
However, they will hope to finish in the top two this time.
#1 Playing the first match on resumption and facing the same opponent
As the IPL 2021 season resumed in the UAE, RCB played the first game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi. It turned out to be a disastrous game for Bengaluru as they were bowled out for just 92 runs batting first. KKR went on to win the game comfortably by nine wickets.
Coincidentally, Bengaluru will play the first game post resumption and face the same opponent, KKR, in IPL 2025. They will host Kolkata at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 17.
