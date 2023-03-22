3 superstar batters who failed to score a half-century in an edition of a prominent T20 league

India Women’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive purchase at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction held ahead of the inaugural edition of the T20 league. The prolific left-handed batter was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹3.4 crore.

There were high expectations from the star cricketer, who was also appointed captain of the Bangalore franchise. However, both Mandhana and RCB failed to live up to the hype.

The 26-year-old played all eight matches for the franchise during the league stage of WPL 2023. However, she managed only 149 runs at a poor average of 18.62 and a disappointing strike rate of 111.19.

Mandhana ended her campaign in the women’s T20 league with a highest score of 37 which was registered in Bangalore’s penultimate match against Gujarat Giants (GG). She began the tournament with 35 against Delhi Capitals (DC), but things only got worse for her and RCB as the tournament progressed.

In the wake of Mandhana’s struggles in WPL 2023, we revisit three instances when a superstar batter failed to score a single half-century in an edition of a prominent T20 league.

#1 Yuvraj Singh (IPL)

Yuvraj Singh in action for SRH. Pic: BCCI

Yuvraj Singh was one of the most destructive batters in world cricket during his prime. There were massive expectations from him during his Indian Premier League (IPL) days.

While he did manage 13 half-centuries in 132 games and scored 2750 runs at a strike rate of 129.72, there were as many as four IPL seasons where he did not score a single fifty in the T20 league.

Yuvraj played 14 matches for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2010 edition, scoring 255 runs at a strike rate of 128.14, with a best of 43.

The left-hander was part of the Pune Warriors in 2013. He again had a poor season, managing only 238 runs in 13 matches, with a best of 34.

The 41-year-old was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise in 2016. He played 10 matches, scoring 236 runs at a strike rate of 131.84, but with a best of 44.

Yuvraj also struggled in his penultimate year in the T20 league. Picked by his former franchise Punjab for the 2018 season, he had a horror run, managing only 65 runs in eight matches, with a best of 20.

#2 Aaron Finch (BBL)

Aaron Finch bats during a Men's Big Bash League match between the Perth Scorchers and the Melbourne Renegades. Pic: Getty Images

Former Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch may have struggled in the IPL. But he has a tremendous record in the Big Bash League (BBL).

In fact, he is the second-leading run-getter in the T20 league. In 102 matches for the Melbourne Renegades, the right-handed batter has 3245 runs to his name at an average of 35.27 and an impressive strike rate of 132.17, with two hundreds and 26 fifties.

Finch had a rare off-year in the BBL in the 2020-21 season. He played 13 matches and managed only 179 runs at a poor average of 13.76 and a strike rate of 113.29. The aggressive opener began the season with 35 off 28 balls against the Perth Scorchers in Hobart.

The Melbourne Renegades captain’s best of 39 in the season came off 32 balls against the Sydney Sixers at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. Finch, however, failed to contribute in the remaining matches of the T20 league, even registering a couple of ducks.

#3 Chris Gayle (PSL)

West Indies legend Chris Gayle. Pic: Getty Images

While West Indies legend Chris Gayle has some incredible records to his name in the IPL, he couldn’t quite set the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on fire. He represented the Karachi Kings in the 2017 season.

Gayle played nine matches but scored only 160 runs at an average of 17.77 and a strike rate of 115. He registered a highest score of 44, falling just short of registering a half-century.

The veteran left-hander returned to the Pakistan T20 league during the 2021 season.

Picked by Quetta Gladiators, he played only two matches, but this time managed to score a half-century in one of the games, registering a highest score of 68.

