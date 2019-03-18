×
3 surprising tactics we could see from the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
867   //    18 Mar 2019, 19:58 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad will love to use Rashid Khan's all-round skills to the fullest
Sunrisers Hyderabad will love to use Rashid Khan's all-round skills to the fullest

Sunrisers Hyderabad made their IPL debut in 2013 replacing the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. Nicknamed the Orange Army, Sunrisers Hyderabad have always punched above their weight by using surprising tactics in IPL's history.

SRH have never believed in the ideology of buying star-studded players in the auction, but instead nurturing players to make the fullest use of their potential. Hyderabad had bought a relatively unknown Afghan duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi in 2017 and currently; they are two of the finest spin-bowling all-rounders in the game.

Last year, Sunrisers Hyderabad used the then uncapped Siddarth Kaul as an opening bowler and also bowled him in the death overs, and in the next 2 months, he made his T20I debut for India.

Also Read - IPL history: 3 players who played for India in T20I after impressing for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Though these tactics seemed surprising at first, they paid off rich dividends. So, given their track record, here are the 3 surprising tactics we could see from the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019:

#3 Abhishek Sharma gets a place in the team ahead of the experienced stars

Sunrisers Hyderabad signed Abhishek Sharma in the IPL trade window
Sunrisers Hyderabad signed Abhishek Sharma in the IPL trade window

Sunrisers Hyderabad has got a superb mix of all-rounders in their squad this season. They have got IPL veterans like Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan and Vijay Shankar in the team.

Apart from the seasoned pros, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have also signed a young all-rounder named Abhishek Sharma in the IPL trade. If you do not know who is Abhishek Sharma, let me recall you that this youngster played a fearless knock of 46*(19) for the Delhi franchise last year against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He took the team’s total from 120/4 to 181/4 batting with Vijay Shankar (21* off 20 balls) in the final 5 overs. Sharma brutalized the RCB bowlers with 3 fours and 4 sixes. And though Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers’ match-winning partnership overshadowed the young lad’s knock, Abhishek earned everyone’s praise for his fearless approach.

Thus, SRH may spring a surprise by choosing him ahead of the aforementioned names in the playing XI.

