3 teams apart from India and RCB which Virat Kohli has played for

Virat Kohli is among the most successful batters in cricket history. The former Indian cricket team captain has smashed 70 centuries in international cricket, the third-highest by any batter in the game's history. He also holds first place on the list of most runs scored by a player in the Indian Premier League.

Having achieved so much success on the field, Virat Kohli has become one of the biggest names in the world of brand endorsements as well. Almost every top brand wants Virat as its ambassador.

With the growing business of franchise T20 leagues, several teams wish to have Virat Kohli onboard so that their popularity increases. Even a practice match where Kohli plays receives a lot of viewership.

However, Kohli is not playing for any other team except India and Royal Challengers Bangalore right now. India is his national team, while RCB is his IPL franchise, but back when he was a rising star, Kohli also played for the following three teams in his career.

#1 Virat Kohli's domestic cricket team - Delhi

Virat Kohli started his domestic career as part of the Delhi team. He played multiple seasons for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. His maiden first-class appearance for Delhi came in November 2006 against Tamil Nadu.

The match ended in a draw, with Delhi taking more points home due to a first-innings lead. A young Virat Kohli could not impress much on his first-class debut. Playing at the Feroz Shah Kotla, he scored 10 runs off 25 deliveries after coming out to bat at number five.

The pitch in that match was great for batting as Delhi scored 491/7 in their first innings before captain Mithun Manhas declared. In that innings, Shikhar Dhawan, Rajat Bhatia, and Vijay Dahiya scored a hundred for Delhi.

The likes of Aakash Chopra, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, and Ishant Sharma were also part of Delhi's playing XI in that contest.

#2 North Zone

North Zone team participates in the Duleep Trophy domestic event of Indian cricket. Virat played domestic cricket for Delhi, which was a part of the cricket associations included in the North Zone.

Since he was one of the top performers for Delhi, he received opportunities to play for North Zone in the Duleep Trophy.

Apart from that, Kohli was also selected to play for the Indian Board President's XI in practice matches against the visiting teams ahead of their matches against India. Notably, he scored a magnificent hundred against Australia in 2008, three years before his Test debut for India.

#3 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

Virat Kohli played for ONGC in multiple local tournaments (Image: Getty)

In case you didn't know, Kohli once held the post of manager at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC). He also represented the ONGC team in multiple tournaments at the local level.

However, the BCCI asked him to quit his position when the Supreme Court's Committee of Administrators (COA) informed the board that no cricketer can hold any position in government or public sector companies due to a conflict of interest.

