3 teams with the most flexible batting units in IPL 2023

Flexibility has become a major requirement in modern-day T20 cricket, especially in high-octane leagues in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

With match-ups taking centerstage, fixed batting positions are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Batters are required to adapt to various situations and take on their favorable matchups while also outlasting the opposition when they're put in challenging scenarios.

All 10 IPL franchises would've had this in mind and tried to assemble lineups that can adjust according to the demands of the situation. Here are the three teams with the most flexible batting units in IPL 2023.

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are so flexible when it comes to their batting unit that they can afford to play four specialist overseas batters - Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen and Harry Brook - in the playing XI.

While Markram and Klaasen can bat anywhere in the order, Brook and Phillips are excellent pace-hitters who are very adaptible middle-order players. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi are at their best while opening but can also double up as middle-order momentum injectors.

Even Mayank Agarwal moved down the order for the Punjab Kings last season, although that didn't end very well. With Washington Sundar having the technique to succeed everywhere and developing his power game by the day, SRH have a batting unit that can rotate personnel at a moment's notice.

#2 Mumbai Indians

Like SRH, the Mumbai Indians have a slew of overseas batters who have taken on different roles for their respective sides.

Tim David is somewhat fixed as a finisher, but Cameron Green, Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs have undertaken a plethora of different tasks in franchise cricket. Green and Stubbs have even been deployed at various positions in T20Is.

MI's Indian batters are pretty flexible, too. Ishan Kishan had his best IPL season at No. 4, while Suryakumar Yadav can bat anywhere in the top six positions. Rohit Sharma's IPL record as an opener isn't great, and he could welcome a move into the middle order should the need arise. Tilak Varma has shown great application in his short career as well.

MI will need to think long and hard to formulate a strategy that gets the best out of their batters in IPL 2023.

#1 Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings have always relied on flexibility, and their roster for IPL 2023 is no different.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to open the innings, but even he could be better suited to a middle-order role given his susceptibility to swing bowling and unmatched prowess against spin. Devon Conway, meanwhile, has played in a variety of positions in T20 cricket and has the capacity to succeed anywhere.

Ambati Rayudu has proven to be a versatile IPL batter, while Moeen Ali has batted in practically all positions across formats. Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni's roles are somewhat predictable, but even the former could be moved up the order to take on more responsibility as he was last year.

Finally, Ben Stokes will add a new dimension to CSK in IPL 2023. His pace-hitting makes him an ideal partner for Gaikwad, but he has batted in the middle order for most of his T20 career. Even Dwaine Pretorius could be used as a pinch-hitter.

CSK have arguably the most flexible batting unit among the 10 franchises and could use that to their advantage in IPL 2023. What does their ideal combination look like? Only time will tell.

