 3 teams who should target in-form Pathum Nissanka for IPL 2026 ft. Delhi Capitals 

Sri Lankan opening batter Pathum Nissanka is arguably the nation's best-performing batter across formats at the moment. Averaging over 40 in the longer formats, and just over 30 in T20Is, he is now among the first names on the team sheet. and a major asset to the side.

Nissanka has been on a dominant run in T20I cricket since 2024. He scored 622 runs in 19 innings at an average of 36.59 and a strike rate of 138.53 in 2024, marking a significant improvement compared to previous years. If 2024 was growth, 2025 has been career-changing for the opening batter.

In nine matches so far, he has amassed 348 runs at an average of 38.67 and a strike rate of 148.72. He is the leading run-scorer of the Asia Cup 2025 so far with consecutive fifties.

Nissanka recently scored a crucial 68 in Sri Lanka's nervy win over Hong Kong in Group B of the tournament as well.

On that note, let us take a look at three teams who should target in-form Pathum Nissanka for IPL 2026.

#1 Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals were the team that struggled the most with their opening combination during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). They started off with the overseas pairing of Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraaer-McGurk. But they constantly chopped and changed over the course of the season, even bringing back KL Rahul to the top, along with other options like Karun Nair and Abhishek Porel, but no pairing clicked enough to be a long-term option.

With Fraser-McGurk's form and ability to sustain with his ultra-aggressive tempo and du Plessis' age being major red flags, DC might need to revamp their top order, and bring stability above all else. KL Rahul might as well be one of the locked-in choices in the opening order, and Nissanka comes across as a solid option to complete the setup.

On paper, it might seem like two very similar right-handed batters being paired together, but it does have scope to work, especially considering that both batters have worked on their game to adapt to the modern T20 game. Pathum Nissanka's career T20 powerplay strike rate reads 120.77, but that number has ramped up to 138.36 and 156.93 in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

The fact that both of them are technically strong, works in their favor, as they can rely on technique to build lucrative platforms, something which DC's explosive middle order can capitalise on.

#2 Mumbai Indians

For the time being, MI have a stable opening pair in Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma, which nearly ticks all boxes. But, they do not have much in terms of a long-term plan for the opening department, especially after Rohit Sharma eventually departs. Will Jacks is one such option, but he could be locked in for the No.3 role.

MI might find it hard to rope in an experienced Indian batter as Rohit Sharma's successor at the top of the order, and Nissanka might prove to be a bargain option if they intend to head that way.

The Sri Lankan opener is someone who can play on top of the bounce, and is strong on the square of the wicket. These are some handy, tailor-made qualities to succeed at the Wankhede Stadium. He has a career strike rate of 127 against pacers in the shortest format, and much like his powerplay numbers, it has increased to 142.36 and 155.76 in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

MI have Mahela Jayawardene as the head coach, and recently roped in Charith Asalanka as a temporary replacement during the final stages of the 2025 IPL. Since the Sri Lankan connection is strong there, Nissanka could be their next target.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders

Another franchise that struggled with their top order was the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Losing Phil Salt after their 2024 IPL triumph proved to be a major blow as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Quinton de Kock, both struggled, while Sunil Narine continued to be a hit-and-miss. Since skipper Ajinkya Rahane might persist with his No.3 spot, KKR needs a major overhaul of their opening combination to bring their explosive middle order and finishers into play.

Amid such instability at the top, KKR could use a reliable option like Nissanka upfront. The franchise have not had a top-order batter who could bat deep and hold one end for a while now, and it has certainly affected the framework of their batting.

KKR might intend to keep a hold of their core for another season, and that does not give them license to go all out at the auction due to their limited purse. In such circumstances, they have to go for players who are under the radar, rather than the high-profile names that the majority of the franchises are bound to target.

