3 teams who should target Liam Livingstone if RCB release him ahead of IPL 2026 ft. CSK

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone was at his absolute best while leading the Birmingham Phoenix in Match 10 of The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025 against the Oval Invincibles. The contest took place on Tuesday, August 12, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

After being put in to bat, the Invincibles posted 180/8 in their 100-ball innings, thanks to a stunning knock from Donovan Ferreira, who smashed 63 off 29 deliveries, including four boundaries and six sixes. Trent Boult, Adam Milne, and Benny Howell claimed two wickets each, while Livingstone chipped in with one wicket in his five-ball spell.

In reply, Will Smeed provided a brisk start with 51 off 29 balls for Phoenix. However, it was skipper Livingstone who truly turned the game around. The 32-year-old raced to his fifty in just 22 balls and remained unbeaten on 69 off 27, striking seven fours and five sixes, as Phoenix sealed a four-wicket victory with two balls to spare.

Although Livingstone dazzled in this match, his IPL 2025 campaign with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was underwhelming despite the team lifting the trophy. The all-rounder managed just 112 runs in eight innings at an average of 16.00 and a strike rate of 133.33, registering only a single half-century. He picked up just two wickets in five innings.

Still, his proven all-round skills make him a prized asset. In this article, we explore three franchises that could benefit from signing the England star if RCB choose to release him ahead of IPL 2026.

3 teams who should target Liam Livingstone if RCB release him ahead of IPL 2026

#1 Delhi Capitals (DC)

The first team on the list is Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC). The franchise had a mixed campaign in IPL 2025. They started brilliantly, winning five of their first six matches, but faltered in the latter half. In their last eight games, they managed just two wins, ultimately missing out on the playoffs and finishing fifth with 15 points.

One key area where DC struggled was their middle-order firepower. The franchise had secured Harry Brook for ₹6.25 crore in the mega auction, but the star batter withdrew ahead of the season to focus on his England national team commitments.

While KL Rahul was exceptional, scoring 539 runs at an average of 53.90 and a strike rate of 149.72, his batting position kept changing. Tristan Stubbs also impressed, amassing 300 runs at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of 150.75.

However, the rest of the middle order lacked consistency. Karun Nair (198 runs in eight innings at 24.75, SR 172.17), Ashutosh Sharma (204 runs in nine innings at 29.14, SR 160.62), and Abishek Porel (301 runs in 13 innings at 25.08, SR 146.82) all had their moments but failed to deliver regularly.

This is where Liam Livingstone could make a difference. The England all-rounder has the ability to single-handedly change the course of a game with his explosive batting, can chip in with a few overs of spin, and is an outstanding fielder, making him a complete package who could add significant value to Delhi Capitals’ setup.

#2 Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

For the first time in their storied history, five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finished at the very bottom of the points table in the 2025 season, marking a campaign to forget.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined just five matches into the season due to injury, while experienced campaigners Rahul Tripathi (55 runs in five innings at 11.00, SR 96.49) and Deepak Hooda (31 runs in five innings at 6.20, SR 75.60) failed to make an impact.

England all-rounder Sam Curran also struggled. While he managed 114 runs in five innings, his bowling was well below par, returning just one wicket at an average of 133.00 and an economy rate of 11.08. Even veterans Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube had phases where they couldn’t find their aggressive rhythm.

Injury replacements Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis provided some bright sparks, but CSK still lack explosive firepower in their batting unit. This is where Liam Livingstone could be a game-changer.

The England all-rounder has scored 1,051 IPL runs in 47 innings at 26.27 with a superb strike rate of 158.76, including seven fifties. Additionally, Livingstone offers the flexibility to bat higher up the order or step in as a finisher, providing valuable versatility.

#3 Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) made some surprising and bold decisions ahead of the 2025 mega auction, parting ways with Jos Buttler while retaining Shimron Hetmyer for ₹11 crore. The Royals endured a disappointing season, finishing ninth on the points table with just eight points.

While their top order performed decently, the finishers failed to meet expectations. Hetmyer played 14 matches, scoring only 239 runs in 13 innings at an average of 21.72 and a strike rate of 145.73, with just one fifty to his name.

Shubham Dubey managed 106 runs in eight innings at an average of 26.50 and a strike rate of 160.60, while Wanindu Hasaranga scored just nine runs in five innings. These numbers highlighted not only RR’s finishing woes but also the absence of a reliable all-rounder.

To address this gap, the Royals need a genuine batting all-rounder who can close out games with the bat while chipping in with the ball. Liam Livingstone, who has previously represented the franchise in the IPL, could be the perfect candidate to bring back if RR are aiming for a stronger comeback in 2026.

