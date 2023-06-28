3 teams who should target Logan van Beek for IPL 2024

Netherlands all-rounder Logan van Beek has become an overnight sensation after his incredible heroics against West Indies in the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

He smashed Jason Holder for 30 runs in the Super Over and ensured that the Dutch scripted a famous win in their bid to qualify for the World Cup later this year. The fact that he is a seam-bowling all-rounder might have made several IPL franchises alert.

With his big-hitting ability, Van Beek also has 137 wickets in 144 T20 games at an economy rate of 8.54. These numbers show that he can be a great utility player or at least a quality backup when it comes to all-rounders.

On that note, let's take a look at three teams that may show interest in Logan van Beek in the mini-auction for IPL 2024:

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a season to forget in IPL 2023 as they ended up with just four wins in the tournament. One of the main issues they had was the lack of a finisher and that forced them to play someone like Heinrich Klaasen and Glenn Phillips at No. 6.

As the season progressed, SRH should have probably realized that Klaasen and Phillips should bat higher and they need to find a finisher as well as a sixth bowling option. This is where Logan van Beek's inclusion makes sense with all the experience that he has. He could also be bought at a bargain price in the mini-auction.

#2 Chennai Super Kings

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have quite a few areas to address with their aging squad ahead of IPL 2024. The likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja aren't getting any younger and Ambati Rayudu has already announced his retirement from the IPL.

Moreover, MS Dhoni also hasn’t ruled out the possibility of featuring in the IPL 2024 season in a capacity other than a player. This means that CSK do need to invest in a finisher and given their interest previously in the likes of Dwaine Pretorius, Van Beek could be a player that comes on their radar and fits the bill.

#1 Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans (GT) have already shown in the two seasons of IPL how well they can get the best out of every single player. The likes of Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph, and Noor Ahmad have all exceeded expectations when they were first signed by the franchise.

The one player that they probably didn't get the expected returns from was Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka. If the Titans are looking to strengthen their finishing and get another bowling option, Logan van Beek could be the ideal signing. He could well be another underrated signing that GT get spot on on and could make a defining presence.

