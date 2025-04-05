3 things CSK need to do right to beat DC in IPL 2025 clash ft. Khaleel Ahmed's bowling partner 

Despite being placed on the same level as three more teams on two points in the IPL 2025 standings, there is a feeling that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are setting out more fires than their peers. Consecutive defeats, woes in both their batting and bowling departments, coupled with an injury scare to their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, do not make for a great build-up ahead of a clash against an unbeaten Delhi Capitals (DC) side on Saturday, April 5.

CSK, who pride themselves on giving players a long rope and fielding a set playing XI, may be forced to change their ways, based on how their season is progressing.

The cracks are already there to be seen, with the current setup being adjudged as outdated for the demands of modern-day T20 cricket. CSK have a point to prove and also look for survival in a crucial contest that could make or break their season.

On that note, let us look at three things CSK need to do right to beat DC in the IPL 2025 clash.

3 things CSK need to do right to beat DC in IPL 2025 clash

#1 Strengthen the other end during powerplay while bowling

The bowling powerplay is often where CSK have lost their grip on matches, and the concerning fact is that they have bowled first in all of their matches so far. To lose momentum that early in a game means that CSK have always had to catch up and rely entirely on Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana's overs in the middle and death, respectively.

It is surprising CSK have not been commanding in the powerplay across both fronts (the batting debacle is a whole other issue). But when it comes to bowling, Khaleel Ahmed has played his part to perfection with the new ball, almost guaranteeing an early breakthrough. But, it is the other end that is causing CSK issues.

With CSK other figures in the seam bowling department (Pathirana and Curran/Overton) not adept at bowling with the new ball, CSK have had to look for alternatives. Gaikwad has turned to R Ashwin in the early stages irrespective of the match-up, hoping that his accuracy and variations can be effective.

Although the veteran off-spinner dismissed Will Jacks in CSK's season opener against MI, it has been an utter disaster since then. He had an economy rate of 5.07 in the powerplay in his maiden season in 2009, 16 years later, it has doubled to 10.14, where he is conceding a boundary every four balls.

Nathan Ellis or Indian talents like Anshul Kamboj or Mukesh Choudhary present themselves as decent options to partner Khaleel up front, but their inclusion means that CSK will have to make a major change in their existing playing XI.

#2 Solve the fourth overseas player conundrum

CSK's first three overseas players are more or less confirmed, with Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, and Rachin Ravindra arguably selecting themselves. However, the final slot arguably dictates their combination and presents itself with its own set of pros and cons.

The likely candidates for the fourth slot are Devon Conway, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, and Sam Curran. CSK began with Nathan Ellis as their chief overseas pacer in Pathirana's absence against MI. But, the Australian had to make way after the ace speedster recovered from injury. Ideally, CSK would love to play both, but it hampers their batting depth at a time when they need all possible batting resources.

Sam Curran and Jamie Overton have had chances in the playing XI, with their presence adding depth and balance to the side. However, the English all-rounders have not been able to make an impact with either bat or ball, which raises the need for a better combination.

Playing an Indian seamer in place of the overseas all-rounder allows CSK to strengthen their new-ball bowling, an area where they need more firepower. This also gives them room to slot in Conway at the top, who might just be the reliable presence CSK need to resolve their top-order crisis.

#3 Be wary of spin being a double-edged sword

CSK have been one of the teams in IPL 2025 who have expressed disappointment over a lack of prominent home advantage. With dew being unreliable at the venue and pitches losing their charm of old, CSK have lost their invincible sheen of late, and grip over the fortress.

However, with the upcoming clash against DC set to be a day game, there is an opportunity for Chepauk to be at its truest self without any undue influence under the lights. Just a baked surface in the sun immediately leads to the impression that the surface will be of a slow nature. CSK ideally would want that after being bounced out by Josh Hazlewood and Jofra Archer in their recent matches.

Such a track undeniably brings CSK's spin trio of Noor Ahmad, R Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja into play. But, DC also have a prominent spin bowling unit. CSK have not necessarily been immune to the spinners in IPL 2025, with the likes of Vignesh Puthur and Wanindu Hasaranga troubling them in the early stages.

To add to their concerns, their best bet against spinners in the middle overs, Shivam Dube, does not look in good touch. Vijay Shankar, on the other hand, has a dreadful record against left-arm spinners, which gives a chance for Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav to also capitalise on a potential slow surface, equally as the CSK spin trio, if not more.

