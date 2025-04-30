3 things CSK need to do right to beat PBKS in IPL 2025 match in Chennai ft. Powerplay batting 

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 49 of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 30. CSK are on the verge of being eliminated from the playoffs race, having won only two of their nine matches so far. On the other hand, PBKS have 11 points from nine matches, with five wins, three losses and one no result.

It would be fair to say that Chennai's playoffs hopes are all but over. However, they would still like to play for pride and work towards building a team for the next season. If we look at their recent form, CSK have lost their last two matches to Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) respectively by nine wickets and five wickets respectively. Not only did they lose, but failed to compete as well.

Chennai would have a tough task of putting it across PBKS, whose last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens produced no result due to rain. Before that, Punjab went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets. When CSK and PBKS met in the first half of IPL, Punjab beat them by 18 runs. They will go in as favorites for Wednesday's clash as well.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 clash at Chepauk on Wednesday, we analyze three things CSK need to do right to get the better of PBKS.

#1 CSK need to get off to a solid start in the powerplay

One of the main reasons why Chennai have struggled in IPL 2025 is because they have just not been able to get off to good starts in the powerplay. They have been scratchy right through in the first six overs.

In their previous match against SRH as well, they were 47-3 inside the powerplay. If we look at individual performances of the top order, Rachin Ravindra has only managed 191 runs in eight innings at an average of 27.28 and a strike rate of 128.18. Shaik Rasheed has 46 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 114.99. Rahul Tripathi played five matches and scored only 55 runs.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad getting ruled out due to injury after playing only five matches in IPL 2025 has not helped CSK's cause. The right-handed batter scored 122 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 150.61, with two half-centuries. Chennai need to find a way to score quickly in the powerplay without losing many wickets.

#2 Chennai pacers must not allow PBKS' top three to dominate

The last time CSK met PBKS in IPL 2025, opener Priyansh Arya hammered a sensational 103 off just 42 balls, slamming seven fours and nine sixes. Thanks to his heroics and some great lower-order hitting from Shashank Singh (52* off 36) and Marco Jansen (34* off 19), PBKS posted 219-6 on the board and went on to win the match rather comfortably.

Punjab have a strong top three in the batting department and Chennai's fast bowlers must ensure that they do not get going at Chepauk on Wednesday. If CSK can pick up some quick wickets, they can put PBKS under trouble because Punjab have had some issues in the middle order. The Aussie duo of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis have failed to make significant contributions with the willow.

#3 They need to finish well with both bat and ball

Finishing, both with bat and ball, is another area where Chennai need to show a lot of improvement. Shivam Dube (242 runs at strike rate of 133.70) has done reasonably well, but the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni and Vijay Shankar have failed to make any significant impact.

When it comes to bowling too, Chennai have failed to do well in the death overs. Matheesha Pathirana, in particular, has been disappointing. The Sri Lankan fast bowler has an economy rate of over 10 in IPL 2025. It remains to be seen what kind of combination Dhoni and co. go in with for Wednesday's clash to try and paper over their cracks.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More