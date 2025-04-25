3 things CSK need to do right to beat SRH in IPL 2025 clash ft. Matheesha Pathirana 

Ad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are two sides looking for a spark to trigger a comeback in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams are perched at the bottom of the table, with even one loss risking their elimination from the playoff race.

Unfortunately, neither of them have any sort of momentum under their belts to work with. A string of demoralising defeats seems to find their way one after the other, with a stubbornness of sticking to their ways being a common factor.

CSK have been forced to rely on their squad depth more than ever, with almost half of the options from their initial playing XI not panning out. More changes could be in store as desperation seeps in at this crucial juncture of the season.

On that note, let us take a look at the three things CSK need to do right to beat SRH in the IPL 2025 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 25.

#1 Continue to bank on youngsters since they are the only way out

The only glimmer of optimism in CSK's recent set of games has been the way the youngsters have stepped in from the word go. Both Shaik Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre look solid additions to the setup, and the right candidates to get CSK out of the top-order crisis.

But, as long as runs do not come flowing from Rachin Ravindra's bat, the problem cannot be termed as fixed. The left-handed batter has had a long rope now, but with four single-digit scores in his last six outings, the early dismissals have exposed the middle-order way sooner than intended.

If CSK can somehow replace him with an Indian candidate, then they can bolster the middle-order with Dewald Brevis and one of Sam Curran or Jamie Overton. Curran offers a left-handed option as a floater since promoting Ravindra Jadeja has not been a convincing response to the batting crisis.

Vansh Bedi, who has been on the sidelines for quite a while, can be considered. A top three of Rasheed, Mhatre, and Bedi, might be quite raw with an average age of less than 20, but as MS Dhoni hinted earlier, the combination for the next season might be a bigger priority.

#2 Matheesha Pathirana has to be introduced earlier into the attack

Matheesha Pathirana has had quite an underwhelming season. He is recording an economy of over 10 in an IPL campaign for the first time in his career. Oftentimes, he has been asked to set off a fire that has gone beyond control. Bringing him into the attack in the 12th over, when the opposition have wickets in hand after having capitalised on the powerplay, and taken on the spinners, is a futile endeavor.

He doesn't necessarily need to bowl all of his four overs in a single trot. It can be broken down into separate spells. Not only does it increase CSK's prospects of a breakthrough, but it also makes the life of the other bowlers easier.

If SRH's case is considered, they do not have the most intimidating lower middle-order, and most of their strength is stacked at the top. Should CSK go into the contest with no serious partner for Khaleel in the powerplay from the other end, even an out-of-form SRH top order will be able to capitalise on it.

This could be an issue, particularly because the ploy to bring on Jamie Overton in the powerplay has been a disaster, to say the least. The all-rounder is yet to pick up a wicket in his three matches, and has an economy of 13.83.

CSK have countless options to pursue in the powerplay, but it depends a lot on their selection, since R Ashwin and Sam Curran could also be in the fray if they make it to the playing XI.

#3 Dominate the bleak SRH spin unit despite shortcomings of their own

Spin naturally comes into play when it comes to the Chepauk. This is one department where CSK have an overwhelming dominance over SRH. With Ravindra Jadeja, Noor Ahmad, and potentially even R Ashwin, CSK have a trio, who, at least on paper, can dismantle a batting unit.

But, SRH have not relied on spin too much this season. Between Adam Zampa's injury, shunning Rahul Chahar to the bench, and Abhishek Sharma not being asked to bowl much, Zeeshan Ansari has been running a one-man show. But the young wrist spinner only has a few promising glimpses to show so far after taking five wickets in six matches with an economy rate of 9.71.

This is an area that CSK can capitalise. On paper, Shivam Dube is certainly the player who can make the most of SRH's predicament. In a bonus, the left-handed batter showed signs of form in his fifty against MI recently. But, ideally, CSK would like someone alongside Dube to take down the spinner. Which is where Dewald Brevis or Sam Curran can come into play, if selected. Since they come across as much better candidates for the role than Ravindra Jadeja.

