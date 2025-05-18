3 things DC need to do right to beat GT in IPL 2025 match in Delhi ft. Mustafizur Rahman

Ad

The Delhi Capitals (DC) face table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 18. The Axar Patel-led side last won a game in the tournament on April 22, and since then, it has been an act of putting out fires.

Multiple abandoned matches, and poor displays against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), have shunned them out of the top four in the standings. With 13 points in 11 matches, DC are still in the race to qualify, but have to make a strong final push, which is a difficult proposition without their star pacer Mitchell Starc.

On that note, let us take a look at three things DC need to do right to beat GT in the IPL 2025 match in Delhi.

#1 KL Rahul must open the innings

DC's batting order has been a massive headache for them so far, and it all began with Jake Fraser-McGurk's poor run of scores. Since then, DC have used almost all of their top-order batters at the top at least once. But, now DC need some consistency and input from their opening batters in the run to the playoffs.

DC have credible and enough resources in the middle order in the form of Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, and Ashutosh Sharma. A confident Axar Patel with the bat and Vipraj Nigam, who has stepped up in the lower middle-order when asked of him, allows KL Rahul to open with Faf du Plessis, while keeping Abishek Porel at No.3.

The wicket-keeper batter is DC's best chance against a potent GT seam bowling attack, while the left-handed pair of Abishek Porel and Axar Patel deal with wrist spinner Rashid Khan and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore in the middle overs.

#2 Mustafizur Rahman must be in the mix rightaway

Mitchell Starc's absence leaves a void at the start and at the death for DC's bowling plans. Considering all things, they have arguably made a smart temporary replacement in Mustafizur Rahman. The experienced Bangladesh pacer could come in handy as DC look to revive their campaign in the run to the playoffs.

The left-arm bowler is largely known for his exploits in the death with his cutters and other variations. But, he is also an underrated bowler in the powerplay. He bowls with an economy of just 7.07 during the fielding restrictions in the IPL, and was a standout new-ball bowler for CSK in the 2024 season.

It might be difficult for Rahman to feature right after playing a T20I against UAE only a day prior. But, it is desperate times, desperate measures for DC in a do-or-die situation, especially since T Natarajan is coming in after a lengthy layoff, and Dushmantha Chameera is not being up to the mark and inconsistent so far.

#3 Spin the only answer for DC to unlock GT's top three

Although not ideal, DC may well have to wait for spin to make inroads against the in-form GT top three. Axar Patel has not shied away from using spin in the powerplay, especially himself. The left-arm spinner has done well with the new ball at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, picking up five wickets in four matches with an economy rate of just 6.76.

But, he does not boast the most dominant record against both Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. Furthermore, the opening pair have dealt with spin rather comfortably in the opening stages, most notably Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, and Varun Chakaravarthy in recent matches before the tournament was suspended.

During the reverse fixture between GT and DC, Axar Patel bowled two overs in the powerplay, but went for 18 runs off it. DC has no other option but to try the plan once again and hope for a breakthrough.

Vipraj Nigam is another option who can be used up front because he was carved apart by Jos Buttler the last time around. The leg-spinner is familiar with bowling in the powerplay, and could have a crack at the openers. But, Gill and Sudharsan have a strike rate of 143 and 168 against right-arm wrist spin in IPL 2025 so far.

As far as Jos Buttler is concerned, Kuldeep Yadav would be the right foil for him, having dismissed him thrice in 10 T20 outings. The Englishman has scored at a strike rate of 132. The left-arm wrist spinner got the better of him during the 2024 season.

