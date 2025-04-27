The Delhi Capitals (DC) have stumbled a bit in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) after their flawless start to the season, but they are still firmly in control. However, with a clash lined up against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), in terrifying away form, the Axar Patel-led side cannot afford to be relaxed. The clash between the two heavyweights is scheduled to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 27.

Ad

DC recorded a memorable win in Bengaluru during the reverse fixture, courtesy of KL Rahul's sublime knock. RCB, who have now won two on the bounce, ending their home drought in the process, are on the lookout for a top two spot, one of which DC currently holds by a very slender margin.

On that note, let us take a look at three things DC need to do right to beat RCB in the IPL 2025 match in Delhi.

Ad

Trending

#1 Stack up the batting unit

DC's batting appeared quite thin in recent matches, with every batter moving up a spot than originally planned. With both Faf du Plessis and Jake-Fraser McGurk not in play, Karun Nair had to open while KL Rahul came in at No.3, and so on. While it has not had an overwhelmingly negative impact so far, Vipraj Nigam at No.7 leads to the impression that there is not enough depth.

Ad

Faf du Plessis' potential return could resolve the issue, since DC have a vacant overseas slot up for grabs anyway. Karun Nair returning to one drop, and everyone else subsequently moving one spot down, gives the batting unit a much better structure.

In this setup, Axar Patel's batting position becomes paramount. Rather than a fixed position, the skipper will be eyeing an ideal entry point, preferably when the RCB spinners are operating, because DC do not have any other left-handed option in the middle-order.

Ad

Although highly unlikely and a left-field option at best, DC can also consider opening with KL Rahul due to his impressive record against Josh Hazlewood in T20s (104 runs at a strike rate of 170.49). This gives them two left-handed options in the middle order in Abishek Porel and Axar Patel when the spinners are bowling in tandem.

Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma relished bowling to the right-handed Dhruv Jurel during the win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The batter was backed into a corner against the two spinners, which is exactly where RR began to lose their footing in the run chase.

Ad

#2 DC may have to switch to defensive bowling at times and use Starc smartly

The relaid pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has been an absolute paradise for the batters, with the small boundaries ever the welcome incentive. Both matches played this season at the venue have been high-scoring affairs, and DC have been far from comfortable in both of them.

Ad

Although DC have a balanced and in-form batting setup, they fall short in terms of raw power and hitting ability when compared with RCB. The visitors boast a setup that has the ability to make the most of a good surface, with each passing batter perfectly capable of maintaining the momentum over the innings.

Given that RCB's power-hitting is an obvious threat, DC may have to realistically consider defensive bowling as and when required. Hunting for wickets can be a priority if the situation demands, but they have to be ready to dial it back in a bid to save runs as well.

Ad

Apart from defensive bowling, DC will have to be careful with how they use and rotate their bowlers.

They must make it a point not to overload Starc at the start, especially if there is not much help with the new ball. In the reverse fixture, the left-arm pacer was taken for 32 runs in his two overs in the powerplay, and conceded only three runs off his sole over in the middle overs.

Ad

In fact, Starc has given 50 runs in four overs in the powerplay at the Arun Jaitley Stadium without a wicket in return so far. His best at this venue has come with an older ball, most notably his final over and super over heroics against RR.

Dushmanta Chameera and Mukesh Kumar are capable of bowling with the new ball, and DC are more than familiar with stacking spin in the powerplay through both Vipraj Nigam and Axar Patel.

Ad

#3 Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel must work together to get the better of Rajat Patidar

RCB's middle-order lives and dies with Rajat Patidar. His contribution has a huge say in the final total, and how the team fares. While usually the temptation is to not play to Patidar's strength, DC have too good of a spin attack to refrain from a fight.

Ad

Anything Patidar finds in his arc against a spinner, he backs himself to smash it away. His judgment and execution are impeccable, and with a good surface potentially on offer, and short boundaries, he is without question, a major thorn in DC's side.

Right-arm wrist spinners, who are usually a safe bet against right-handed batters, are not a good option for Patidar, considering he has a strike rate of 194.44 against them. But, DC have a versatile spin attack, and the best bet against Patidar in this scenario is the combined prowess of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

Ad

The DC skipper is adept at keeping a tight line, and can also keep the ball off his hitting arc. The in-form Kuldeep, on the other hand, could force Patidar into making a mistake, especially if Axar plays his part by applying pressure from the other end.

The left-arm wrist spinner had dismissed the RCB skipper in the reverse fixture with a googly, a delivery which might come into play this time around as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More