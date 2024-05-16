3 things GT need to do right to crash SRH's top-two hopes in IPL 2024 clash in Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 66 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 16. While SRH will look to seal their playoffs spot with a win in the match, a victory would also put them in contention for a place in the top two. On the other hand, GT would look to sign off from the tournament on a high.

In their previous match, played in Hyderabad on May 8, the Sunrisers hammered Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 10 wickets. Batting first, SRH held LSG to 165-4 as Bhuvneshwar Kumar shone with 2-12. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head then added 167 in 9.4 overs as Sunrisers Hyderabad got home in a canter.

Gujarat Titans' previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Before that, GT got the better of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 35 runs in a home game.

As Hyderabad and Gujarat gear up for Thursday's contest, we analyze three things GT need to do right to dent SRH's top-two hopes in IPL 2024.

#1 Dismiss Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma cheaply

Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Travis Head (left) and Abhishek Sharma (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

It almost goes without saying that Gujarat Titans will have to dismiss SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma cheaply else they could be in big trouble, just like many other teams before them. Head and Abhishek have taken power-hitting in T20 to a different level in IPL 2024.

Their numbers are mind-boggling to say the least. Head has clobbered 533 runs in 11 innings at an average of 53.30 and a strike rate of 201.89, with 61 fours and 31 sixes. Abhishek has slammed 401 runs in 12 innings at an average of 36.45 and a strike rate of 205.64, with 30 fours and 35 sixes.

Expand Tweet

The left-handed duo has been involved in some destructive and defining stands during the course of IPL 2024. Head and Abhishek added a whirlwind 68 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Hyderabad, 46 in 2.4 overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Hyderabad, 108 in 8.1 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru and 131 in 6.2 overs against Delhi Capitals in Delhi.

Even in matches where one of the two failed, the other kept making decent contributions. Abhishek contributed 31 off 13 against RCB in Hyderabad, while Head scored 58 off 44 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a home game. The duo were back at their destructive best against LSG as Head slammed 89* off 30 and Abhishek 75* off 28.

#2 Maintain the pressure on SRH batters

Gujarat Titans’ bowlers will need to keep Hyderabad’s batters in check. (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Even if GT bowlers get SRH's openers early, they cannot relax as Hyderabad have a number of other match-winners in the batting department. They need to ensure that they maintain the pressure on Hyderabad's batters throughout, which would give them an upper hand in the contest.

Apart from Head and Abhishek, Heinrich Klaasen has hammered 339 runs in 11 innings at an average of 42.37 and a strike rate of 186.26, with three half-centuries, which includes a best of 80*. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has also impressed with the willow. In seven innings, he has 239 runs to his credit at an average of 47.80 and a strike rate of 152.22, with two half-centuries.

Aiden Markram (199 runs in nine innings) has had a below-par IPL 2024, but his potential is no secret. Shahbaz Ahmed and Abdul Samad have also made some handy contributions with the bat. The likes of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Mohit Sharma will need to keep SRH batters on a tight leash.

#3 GT batting unit needs to fire

Sai Sudharsan (left) and Shubman Gill (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

One of the reasons why Gujarat Titans have failed to make much of an impact in IPL 2024 is because their key batters have not lived up to expectations. That changed in the match against CSK in Ahmedabad in which skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan slammed hundreds. But it was a case of too little, too late.

Expand Tweet

If we take a look at the performances of Gujarat Titans' batters in IPL 2024, Sai Sudharsan is the leading run-getter, with 527 runs in 12 innings at an average of 47.90 and a strike rate of 141.28. Gill has 426 runs from 12 innings at an average of 38.72 and a strike rate of 147.40. His middling numbers were boosted by the ton against Chennai Super Kings.

David Miller has been a disappointment. He has 210 runs to his name in nine innings at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 151.07. Wriddhiman Saha (136 runs in nine innings) and Vijay Shankar (83 runs in seven innings) have also failed to deliver to potential.