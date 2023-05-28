3 things GT need to do right to defeat CSK in IPL 2023 final

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will square off against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 Final tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The two teams have split their two meetings this season. The winner of tonight's game will take the trophy home.

Gujarat and Chennai battled at the MA Chidambaram Stadium last Tuesday, where a magnificent half-century from Ruturaj Gaikwad powered the Super Kings to a 15-run victory. CSK's bowlers also did an excellent job in that game as they became the first team to pick up all 10 wickets of Gujarat Titans in an IPL match.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda before the IPL 2023 Final, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer opined that the Gujarat Titans seemingly became a little overconfident when they played in the Qualifier 1 against the Chennai Super Kings.

GT will be keen to work on their mistakes and play better against CSK tonight. Here's a list of the three things they need to do right to win the IPL 2023 trophy.

#1 Gujarat Titans should bat first if Hardik Pandya wins the toss in IPL 2023 Final

Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 Final while chasing a target at the Narendra Modi Stadium. They also defeated the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 season opener while batting second at this venue. However, Hardik Pandya should look to bat first if he wins the toss tonight.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda today, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif pointed out how Pandya made an error by electing to field first in Chennai. The wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium was slow, plus there was the extra pressure of playoffs while chasing a target.

Rohit Sharma committed a similar error on Friday when the Mumbai Indians (MI) captain asked the Gujarat Titans to bat first and they ended up scoring 233 runs in the Qualifier 2. Thus, Hardik should avoid fielding first if he wins the toss.

#2 Gujarat Titans should use the 'retired out' move better in IPL 2023 Final

In the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match against the Mumbai Indians, GT used the 'retired out' option a little late with Sai Sudharsan. Sai played his role to perfection in the middle overs, but could not accelerate in the slog overs. GT decided to use the 'retire out' option after the 19th over ended.

Had GT sent Rashid Khan or David Miller in the 17th or 18th over, they could have finished with 240 or 250 against MI, but they had to settle with a score of 233 in the end. They should not repeat the same error in the IPL 2023 Final.

#3 Rotation of bowlers in the powerplay

Mohammed Shami has been GT's best bowler with the new ball, but when Hardik Pandya gave him the ball to bowl his third back-to-back over in the powerplay against MI, Tilak Varma smacked Shami for 24 runs.

The GT skipper should avoid repeating that mistake and try to introduce Josh Little or a spinner in the fifth over after Shami completes his first two overs in the IPL 2023 Final. Despite bowling well in the first two overs against MI, Shami ended that day with figures of only 2/41 in three overs.

