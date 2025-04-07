3 things MI need to do right to beat RCB in IPL 2025 ft. Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians (MI) host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Monday, April 7. The game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Coming into the contest, MI have lost three of their first four games this season. With just one win and two points, they are placed eighth on the table. Their only win so far came against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede. That said, they will aim to make the most of playing at home.

Meanwhile, RCB faced their first defeat of the season in their previous game against Gujarat Titans at home. They won their first two matches, both playing away from home. RCB will also look to return to winning ways.

With both sides coming on the back of defeats, this is set to be an exciting contest. MI have historically done well against RCB at the Wankhede. However, if they are to beat them this time around, there are certain things they will have to get right.

#3 MI need to bowl Mitchell Santner early in the powerplay

One of MI's key weapons against RCB could be their left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner. He has managed to pick up only one wicket from four games this season and has not been at his best.

However, against RCB, how they make use of Santner will be key. Mumbai needs to get him into the attack early, preferably in the powerplay. This can work as a double-edged sword for the hosts but is a risk worth taking.

Phil Salt and Virat Kohli have had their issues against spin, especially left-arm spin. Bowling Santner early will also mean that they can bowl more pace against Rajat Patidar and not allow him to take on the spinners.

#2 Deal with Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar wisely

Royal Challengers Bangalore practice session in Kolkata. - Source: Getty

MI have not had good starts with the bat in the powerplay so far this season. Their opening combinations have not quite worked and this has been a major reason for their poor start.

Against RCB, they need to look to take a slightly different approach. Their openers must tackle the pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar wisely. Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar have been effective in the powerplay, especially the Aussie who has taken early wickets for his side.

On a surface such as that at the Wankhede, they can recover and put the runs on the board with wickets in hand on a batting friendly track. However, losing early wickets would put them on the back foot.

#1 Utilize Jasprit Bumrah well

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

A major shot in the arm for MI could be the return of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah, who sustained a serious injury during the Border Gavaskar Trophy, has been out of action since.

He seems to have recovered and is fit enough to return to the field. With Bumrah being available for selection against RCB, it could be the fillip Mumbai need to turn their campaign around.

To make best use of Bumrah, they might look to continue with Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult in the powerplay. The ace pacer could then be used in the middle and death overs against the likes of Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, and Tim David. This could help the hosts restrict RCB's batters and deliver a must-needed win for the five-time champions.

