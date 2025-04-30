3 things PBKS need to do right to beat CSK in IPL 2025 match in Chennai ft. Glenn Maxwell 

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been more than comfortable against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as well as the Chepauk in recent years. The 2014 finalists have won three straight matches at the iconic venue since 2021, and have only lost one out of the last seven matches against the five-time winners.

Ahead of their upcoming clash in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), the glaring highlight is how different their agendas are. PBKS are looking to avoid a mid-table muddle, and earn some breathing space in the race to the playoffs. CSK, on the other hand, are clinging onto survival, while having more or less accepted their fate.

PBKS might not have it easy in alien conditions, but neither will CSK, who are looking lost at home with four consecutive losses on the trot. You never know which Chepauk will turn up these days, and the dew is also not a reliable aspect, a case which has been true for most venues this season.

On that note, let us take a look at three things PBKS need to do right to beat CSK in the IPL 2025 match in Chennai.

#1 Persist with Azmatullah Omarzai instead of Marcus Stoinis or Xavier Bartlett

Azmatullah Omarzai returned to the playing XI for the away clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but could not make an impression as rain had the final say.

The all-rounder could be key for the team going forward as he offers a lot with both bat and ball, suitable to the lower middle-order to assist the finishing act, and is in a decent run of form too. His profile suits better for PBKS based on what they need at the moment.

Marcus Stoinis is also an option, given his match-winning hundred at the Chepauk last season. But, PBKS have a stacked middle-order, with Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, and Shashank Singh operating decently. So, playing the Australian all-rounder as the third seamer in the lower middle-order is a huge misfit.

#2 Use spinners according to match-ups

The last time PBKS faced CSK this season in Mullanpur, Yuzvendra Chahal was held back until the 17th over, mostly due to the left-handed pair of Devon Conway and Shivam Dube operating. Although Iyer's decision was questioned, it arguably paid off as PBKS won in the end by defending the total convincingly.

Chahal's form has picked up a lot since then, but it might still be a wise move to keep him away from the left-handed batters, mostly because he is not using the wrong'un as often as he does. Wrist spinners are usually a poor match-up against left-handed batters, but Chahal has managed to stay in the hunt over the years by bowling wide and turning the ball away, making them reach for it.

In the IPL, left-handed batters have averaged 28.70 with a strike rate of 147.43 against Chahal. The numbers have shot up to 49.00 and 193.42 in the 2025 edition, making him a bit of a risky option.

Iyer largely went pace on during the middle overs in the reverse fixture, but that might not be a solid option at the Chepauk. Glenn Maxwell might come to bowl inside the powerplay, especially if Sam Curran continues at No.3. Whereas, the pacers and Harpreet Brar could tackle Shivam Dube, given that the latter dismissed him for a duck in the same fixture last year.

#3 Glenn Maxwell should come in at No.3

Under first impressions, it does not make sense to move Shreyas Iyer from his familiar No.3 position. The runs have been flowing, and it offers a lot of solidity to the batting unit as well. But, there is merit in sending Maxwell higher up the order, pushing Iyer slightly below in the batting order.

Firstly, leaving out Maxwell from the playing XI despite his crippling form is not an option because of the options he provides with his off-spin bowling. So, as long as he is in the playing XI, better to make the most of his potential services.

At the moment, he is absolutely struggling being in the thick of things in the middle order. Being exposed to spin early in his innings has not helped him, as five of his six dismissals in IPL 2025 have come against spinners.

Should Maxwell come in at No.3, especially if a wicket falls early, it gives him a chance to build on a start courtesy of the fielding restrictions and pace bowling still operating. Furthermore, it is better to have Iyer, possibly PBKS' best player against spin, at the crease when CSK's spinners are bowling in tandem in the middle overs. This makes No.4 potentially the more suitable position, for this game at least.

Also, some of Maxwell's best exploits in the IPL have come while batting at No.4 or higher. This season, he has mostly batted at No.5 or No.6, and is on the back of four successive single-digit scores. He desperately needs a change of role, and No.3 could prove to be quite liberating for him. If Maxwell fires, it might be another piece of the puzzle solved for PBKS.

The move comes with its set of perils, of course, since an early dismissal at No.3 could put additional pressure on the batting order. However, PBKS do have enough batting depth to make up for it.

