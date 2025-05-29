3 things PBKS need to do right to beat RCB in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 ft. Vijaykumar Vyshak 

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set for a massive clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur. The Shreyas Iyer-led side finished the league stage at the top of the table, and have a serious shot at making the finals of the tournament.

PBKS secured a confident win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) to secure their berth in Qualifier 1, and have multiple shots at getting into the final. The team have played four matches at their home venue in Mullanpur, securing two wins and two losses. However, one of those losses came against RCB in an afternoon encounter.

On that note, let us take a look at three things PBKS need to do right to beat RCB in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025.

#1 Compromise on batting depth and keep Vijaykumar Vyshak into the mix

PBKS have a well-settled batting unit, consistently breaching the 200-run mark while batting first, and also being proficient chasers. The slight concern for the table-toppers comes in the form of their bowling unit. Although they put in a brilliant shift against MI, the outings prior to that were not altogether promising. DC chased down a mammoth total against them, while the likes of LSG and RR also scored 199 and 209 runs, respectively, in recent games.

PBKS' bowling strength takes a hit as Marco Jansen becomes unavailable due to his national duty commitments. Although the bowling might be bolstered in a way, with a reliable replacement in Azmatullah Omarzai and the potential return of Yuzvendra Chahal. But the bowling attack is still in need of an element, particularly towards the back end.

PBKS need a rock-solid death bowling plan to counter the explosive trio of Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, and Romario Shepherd. Currently, barring a couple of overs from Arshdeep Singh, PBKS are pretty thin. Neither of Jamieson, Stoinis, or Omarzai come across as lucrative options towards the back end.

Vyshak has hardly been off the mark in the matches that he has played. He orchestrated PBKS' comeback in their season opener against GT, and he was equally brilliant in their recent crucial win over MI. He disrupted MI's momentum by dismissing Tilak Varma and Will Jacks in quick succession in the latter half of the innings.

The only blip on his record against MI was the 23 runs that he conceded in the penultimate over. Before that, his figures read 2-21. His impact is such that stats will not be able to reflect, as almost all of the overs that he bowls are the tough ones.

PBKS cannot continue with the existing combination without Chahal either. The wrist spinner is an automatic selection if available, he has a solid record against his former franchise, and lastly, RCB have a batting line-up full of right-handed batters.

The trick is to find a way where both Vyshak and Chahal can feature in the team. One option is to let Chahal come in place of the leaving Jansen, and let Vyshak retain his place in the team. In such a scenario, there will only be three overseas players in the side in Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, and Kyle Jamieson, and PBKS might have to rely on Jamieson's batting ability at No.8.

#2 PBKS openers should avoid the same mistake they made against Krunal Pandya

RCB have a formidable pace trio, all quite capable of bowling with the new ball, and in the powerplay. But, an underrated threat comes in the form of Krunal Pandya. The left-arm spinner was rather underused to keep Mitchell Marsh in check during RCB's recent match against LSG, but if used right, he could be the tool that could wobble the in-form opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh.

Both the explosive opening batters lost their wicket to the left-arm spinner during the league stage fixture against RCB in Mullanpur. Arya and Prabhsimran, based on how they have been batting, will fancy their chances against a slightly out-of-form Bhuvneshwar Kumar and an under-cooked Josh Hazlewood, coming in after a brief hiatus.

The pair have been largely prolific against spinners this season, able to judge well and then dispatch them with their stellar bat flow and clean striking. But, with a spinner like Krunal Pandya, who is known for his hard lengths and skiddy bounce, the Punjab openers have been rushed into their shots, and not finding contact with the middle of the bat, as they usually do.

It would be wise for the pair to be watchful against the wily spinner, atleast initially, as it would reap them rewards in the long run.

#3 Arshdeep Singh has to be on the mark against Phil Salt like in the past

PBKS' Plan A against Phil Salt's aggression would undoubtedly be Arshdeep Singh, before they can tap into Kyle Jamieson's early movement and bounce, along with Harpreet Brar as an option.

The left-arm pacer has been a thorn in the Englishman's side for quite a while. His ability to move to ball both ways, coupled with the angle, has troubled Salt. The right-handed opening batter has already been dismissed by the Indian seamer twice in IPL 2025, and also lost his wicket to him twice in the T20I series in early 2025.

Arshdeep Singh has also been successful while bowling in Mullanpur, claiming 11 wickets in nine matches. Only at the Wankhede has he picked up more wickets in the IPL among Indian venues. If he can tap into all of these favorable elements and claim Salt's wicket early with the new ball, it would give PBKS a massive head start.

