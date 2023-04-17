3 things RCB must do right to beat CSK in IPL 2023

A spicy south Indian derby awaits at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 17, with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2023.

This will be the only time the two teams will face off in the league phase of IPL 2023. The Super Kings and the Royal Challengers split honors last year, having locked horns twice. They have both won two out of four matches so far this season.

A win for either team will not only catapult them into the upper echelons of the points table but will also infuse the kind of momentum that could power the rest of their campaign.

With this in mind, let's look at three things RCB must do right in order to defeat CSK in Monday's IPL 2023 encounter.

#1 Not allowing the CSK top order to settle

CSK's hopes rely heavily on their top three - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, and Ajinkya Rahane - with the middle order not yet firing on all cylinders yet. Their loss against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) came down to the failure of their middle order to make the best use of the middle overs, and RCB will do well to make note of the same.

Mohammed Siraj has been bowling like a dream with the new ball in IPL 2023 and the onus will be on him to stop Gaikwad and Conway early on. With either Wayne Parnell, who has swung the new ball well, or Josh Hazlewood, who could slot into the playing XI, for company, RCB are well stocked as one of the better powerplay bowling teams this tournament.

Should they continue to do so on Monday, they will not only take an early advantage in the contest but will also put pressure on CSK's misfiring middle order to step up.

#2 Accelerate with the bat against spin

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli have been in scintillating form with the bat in the powerplay for RCB in IPL 2023. However, both have struggled to keep the tempo going in the middle overs against spin and must find a way to take it up by a couple of notches on that front.

It's all the more imperative against CSK, who rely on calling the shots in the middle overs in the form of a spin stifle. With Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, and Maheesh Theekshana in the opposition camp, RCB need to ensure they don't let the game drift away from their hands.

In an ideal world, pairing either Du Plessis or Kohli with a spin-hitter would work wonders. Both Mahipal Lomror and Glenn Maxwell are capable of doing so, but if the openers continue batting post-powerplay, they need to sustain their momentum and not let the Super Kings' spinners call the shots.

#3 Proper utilization of their resources

A top-class spinner aside, Wanindu Hasaranga is also an excellent hitter of spin with the bat (Picture Credits: BCCI).

While they got away against the Delhi Capitals (DC), RCB received a lot of criticism for their decision to use Anuj Rawat as an impact substitute and batting him out of position at No. 8.

Not only did this deprive them of the option of an additional bowling option in Karn Sharma, but they also failed to utilize the batting prowess of Wanindu Hasaranga and Parnell. Hasaranga's game against spin is exactly what the Challengers require given what CSK's tweakers can throw at them in the middle overs. Hence, promoting him up the order is a good way to go.

RCB are happy to send Harshal Patel as a pinch-hitter, although it hasn't worked so far. To ensure they make it three wins out of five for IPL 2023, they will do well to use their resources to the fullest and nail the right entry point for their batters.

Can RCB go on to make it three wins out of five when they take on CSK in IPL 2023? Have your say in the comments section below!

