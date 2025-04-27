3 things RCB need to do right to beat DC in IPL 2025 match in Delhi ft. Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have pleasantly surprised their fans with their dominance away from home in the ongoing IPL 2025. Led by first-time captain Rajat Patidar, RCB have won all five away games thus far this season.

However, their biggest test yet could be in the form of the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight (April 27). The second-seeded DC have been arguably the team of the IPL with six wins in eight outings.

RCB are just behind them on third with six wins in nine matches, making the upcoming contest a battle for the top spot in the standings. The two teams met earlier in the season in Bengaluru, with DC producing a brilliant all-round performance to crush RCB.

After restricting the home side to a sub-par 163/7 in 20 overs, DC romped home in the 18th over with six wickets remaining.

Despite often looking unbeatable this season, DC have a few areas of concern for RCB to exploit. That apart, RCB themselves have a few key winning factors which, if done to perfection, could result in a victory.

On that note, let us look at three boxes RCB must tick to continue their away winning streak in the clash against DC.

# 1 The ever-reliable Virat Kohli must bat through the innings

Much like other seasons from the past, RCB have gone as far as their talisman Virat Kohli carried them in IPL 2025. The champion batter is second on the Orange Cap leaderboard with 392 runs in nine matches at an average of over 65 and a strike rate of 144.11, including five half-centuries.

However, Kohli's impact on RCB wins and losses has superseded just the raw numbers this season. The 36-year-old has scored 362 runs at an incredible average of over 120 in RCB's six wins, with 50+ scores in five out of the six victories.

Conversely, Kohli has mustered only 30 runs at an average of 10 in their three losses. Furthermore, RCB fans will derive confidence from Kohli's 292 runs at an average of 146 in their five away wins.

The veteran right-hander also boasts an excellent record in IPL games at Delhi, with an average of 69 and a strike rate of over 145 in ten outings. With the lineup filled with stroke-makers around him, Kohli's presence at the crease will be crucial for RCB to upstage the in-form DC unit.

# 2 Restrictive match-ups to overcome the everlasting KL Rahul threat

One would be hard-pressed to find a batter who has tormented RCB over the years as much as the classy KL Rahul. The 33-year-old averages over 74 at a strike rate of over 147 against RCB in 17 games in the IPL, including a century and four half-centuries.

Rahul was at it again in the first DC-RCB clash of the ongoing season, scoring an unbeaten 53-ball 93 to help DC pull off a comfortable win. The wicketkeeper batter has been in terrific form in IPL 2025, with 323 runs at an average of 64.60 and a strike rate of 153.80 in seven games.

It begs the question of how RCB can stop Rahul from crashing their party once again. While Rahul doesn't have a poor record dismissals-wise against any of the current RCB bowlers, their two spinners, Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, have kept the veteran batter quiet.

In 93 balls against the duo, Rahul has scored only 90 runs in his IPL career, with just six boundaries and a maximum. Instead of going for the home run, RCB should use their spin-bowling duo to bog Rahul down in the middle overs and take control of the overall contest.

# 3 RCB must resist the big-hitting temptation against the DC spinners

RCB has one of the most explosive batting lineups in the competition. Yet, with that comes the danger of overdoing the all-out attack option - something they found out in their three consecutive home losses to begin the season.

DC boast an excellent spin-bowling attack with Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Vipraj Nigam. Kuldeep and Vipraj wrecked RCB in the first meeting between the sides with combined figures of 4/35 in eight overs.

The former has been in outstanding form this season, picking up 12 wickets at an average of 17.33 and an economy of 6.50. RCB will be hopeful that their skipper and renowned spin-basher, Rajat Patidar, takes control of the middle overs against the DC spinners.

In DC's latest loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT), the spin trio combined for sub-par figures of 1/82 in ten overs. The result was GT chasing down a massive 204 with seven wickets to spare.

RCB must adopt a similar strategy against the DC spinners and resist the big-hitting temptation to capitalize on the other phases of the game.

