 3 things RCB need to do right to beat LSG in IPL 2025 match ft. Tim Seifert 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have a clear shot at a top-two finish in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final points table, with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) being the sole remaining obstacle in the way. The two sides were originally scheduled to meet on May 9, but it was later postponed to May 27 due to the enforced one-week break.

The tournament break may not have helped RCB's momentum as they have had to deal with a washout against KKR and a tame loss to SRH since resumption. Following PBKS' recent win and GT's recent loss, all RCB have to do is secure a win over LSG to finish with 19 points and end in the top two.

LSG have been involved in some high-scoring thrillers of late, first against SRH, and then against GT. They have an eye on the sixth-place finish as a win would help them leapfrog over SRH in the points table.

On that note, let us take a look at three things RCB need to do right to beat LSG in the IPL 2025 match.

Trending

#1 Use the long boundaries and Josh Hazlewood to make Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran uncomfortable

The Ekana Stadium is relatively larger than the other venues used in the IPL. That has not been a factor at all in recent matches, given that scores over 200 have been the norm. But, clearing the boundary against someone like Josh Hazlewood, who is capable of hitting the deck hard and extracting bounce, might prove to be difficult.

Given that Aiden Markram is unavailable for the upcoming clash, there is a chance that Rishabh Pant might and ideally should promote himself up the order.

Mitchell Marsh is someone who is familiar with the rising ball, and uses it to his advantage as an astute puller. But, Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran might not find it easy against Hazlewood, and their past record against him states that as well. Pant's recent record in general speaks for itself, while Pooran has also struggled with the full-pitched length from around the wicket angle, especially in the second half of the season.

In five T20 meetings against the Australian pacer, Pant has scored 29 runs off 24 deliveries at a strike rate of 120 without scoring any sixes. Hazlewood has also dismissed Pooran once in five meetings, while conceding only 11 runs off 11 deliveries.

#2 Tap into Tim Seifert's recent game time and rich-vein of form

Judging by the manner Tim David walked off the field and struggled to bat against SRH, there is a high chance that he might not feature against LSG. It comes across as a huge blow for RCB, who are already dealing with Devdutt Padikkal's absence, and a struggling Rajat Patidar.

RCB have two potential options to replace the in-form Tim David in the playing XI. First is Liam Livingstone, who remains with the franchise after not being selected for England's ODI series against the West Indies. The other promising option is Jacob Bethell's temporary replacement, Tim Seifert.

Livingstone is a road that RCB have already gone as he was part of the original playing XI for the first half of the campaign. The England all-rounder did not justify his INR 8.75 crore price tag after scoring just 87 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 127.94. He was also just sparingly used as a bowler.

Tim Seifert, on the other hand, has been in tremendous form of late. The New Zealand international scored 249 runs across his last five T20Is at an average of 62.25, and a strike rate of 207.50. In his most recent franchise T20 assignment, he scored 242 runs in 10 innings with a strike rate of 148.46.

Although Seifert may have to bat a little down the order with the top four spots all filled up, he comes across as a better alternative instead of Livingstone. The Kiwi ace's inclusion, along with Jitesh Sharma and Romario Shepherd in the lower middle-order, will ensure that RCB's firepower remains even in Tim David's absence.

#3 Virat Kohli and Phil Salt should be mindful of Digvesh Rathi being used in the powerplay

LSG will welcome back the best bowler of their campaign, Digvesh Rathi, after his one-match suspension. RCB's in-form opening pair of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt smashed 72 runs in the powerplay during the recent match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after being gifted six straight overs of pace bowling.

Given that LSG does not have a menacing pace attack, they need to find a way to neutralise the pair. Wrist spinner Digvesh Rathi could prove to be a solution to keep the explosive pair in check. He is familiar with bowling during the fielding restrictions, having taken on the task on numerous occasions before.

In the recent clash against SRH, he was tasked with bowling to the explosive left-handed pair of Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma in the powerplay, and conceded only six runs.

LSG run a major risk if they leave it to William O'Rourke, Shardul Thakur, and Avesh Khan to handle the powerplay bowlers against Kohli and Salt. LSG also have the option of trying out left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed against his former franchise and the right-handed match-up, but he is not exactly accustomed to bowling in the powerplay.

Salt and Kohli will have to be prepared to face Rathi's variations early on in the innings itself. Phil Salt, in particular, has been dismissed by mystery spinners multiple times this season already, like Varun Chakaravarthy, Kumar Kartikeya, and Wanindu Hasaranga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More