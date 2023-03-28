3 times CSK fans proved their fervent passion for the IPL franchise 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and their fans share a special and endearing bond. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that among all Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, CSK have perhaps the most passionate followers, who keenly track every move of the team and its players - both on and off the field.

On Monday, March 27, CSK’s official Twitter handle shared a video of franchise captain MS Dhoni walking out to bat at Chepauk during a training session amid a loud roar from the crowd that had gathered to watch him and some other star players practice. The atmosphere in the stadium as the veteran keeper-batter walked out to take a hit was almost similar to that of an international or IPL match.

Apart from Dhoni, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also received warm applause from the crowd. The versatile cricketer acknowledged the gesture with a wave of the hand and performed the famous hand move from the blockbuster movie ‘Pushpa’.

A video of Chennai Super Kings fans cheering for their superstars went viral on social media pretty soon after.

In the wake of the same, we look at three other instances where CSK fans have proven to be hugely passionate about the team.

#1 CSK fans go crazy watching Dhoni in the gym

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. Pic: BCCI

On the same day as the above-mentioned practice video, another clip of Dhoni working in the gym also went viral on social media.

As soon as the CSK supporters saw their ‘Thala’ in the gym, they started chanting ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ loudly. Almost all the fans gathered outside the gym were seen shooting videos and clicking pictures of the Indian legend.

The craze for MSD ahead of IPL 2023 is of a different level as this year’s edition is likely to be the last one for the CSK captain.

Chennai fans will also witness their favorite stars playing at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium after a forced gap due to COVID-19. The 2022 IPL edition was restricted to a handful of venues, keeping the threat of the pandemic in mind.

IPL 2023, however, will see the tournament return to the home-and-away format, with each team playing seven home and as many away matches in the league stage.

Going by the excitement among CSK fans in the build-up to the tournament, one can only imagine the craze once the tournament gets underway.

#2 When CSK fans took on their own Chinna Thala

Suresh Raina during his Chennai Super Kings days. Pic: BCCI

After Dhoni, former CSK superstar Suresh Raina is possibly the most popular player from the franchise. Known as Mr. IPL, Raina has a splendid record in the T20 league.

In 205 matches, he smashed 5528 runs at an average of 32.52 and a strike rate of 136.76, with one hundred and 39 fifties. A majority of those runs were scored for Chennai Super Kings. In fact, he is the leading run-getter for the franchise, having amassed 5529 runs in 200 games at a strike rate of 138.91.

While Raina and CSK share an unbreakable bond, fans did not back away from criticizing the former after he praised Gujarat Titans (GT) following their come-from-behind win over Chennai in IPL 2022.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Raina commented:

“What a match. IPL has come alive with this close encounter. Congratulations to Rashid on debut as a captain, and Miller sent the ball all over the park.#CSKvsGT.”

While there was nothing controversial about what Raina had written, CSK supporters were peeved that he put out a post in praise of the winning team even though Chennai were on the losing side.

CSK fans had earlier also criticized the franchise for not buying the southpaw at the IPL 2022 auction.

Raina remained unsold, bringing an end to his long association with the IPL and Chennai Super Kings as a player.

#3 When CSK fans hailed ‘Champion’ Bravo

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. Pic: BCCI

Former West Indies captain Dwayne Bravo has acquired legendary status in the IPL. He is the all-time leading wicket-taker in the T20 league, having claimed 183 wickets in 161 matches at an average of 23.82 and a strike rate of 17.

Bravo is also the leading wicket-taker for CSK, having picked up 154 scalps in 130 matches at an average of 22.66 and a strike rate of 16.3.

The Windies star enamored the fans with his dancing skills and his ‘No. 1’ signature celebration step. It was no surprise then that CSK supporters got extremely emotional when they learned of Bravo’s IPL retirement ahead of the mini-auction for the 2023 season.

Fans were quick to hail Bravo as a ‘champion’ and an ‘all-time great’ after he announced his decision to retire. Numerous tributes flowed in and in no time, social media was flooded with reactions.

CSK aficionados will get to see Bravo in a new avatar as the franchise’s bowling coach for IPL 2023.

