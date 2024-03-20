3 times an IPL franchise changed their team name ft. RCB 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is just upon us, with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scheduled to host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the tournament-opener on March 22. The cash-rich competition isn't just about a plethora of world-class players indulging in high-octane encounters.

In order to build a strong brand identity and strengthen ties with their ardent fan groups, IPL teams themselves have to experience some changes sometimes. Rebranding has become a strategic tool, with teams seeking a more contemporary image or a stronger association with their city.

On such example occured when the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise changed their name to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru during their recent RCB unbox event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The franchise did this to incorporate the city's local name, Bengaluru, and unveiled a slightly tweaked logo alongside it.

In this article, we take a look at three times when an IPL team changed their name in the history of the tournament.

#3 Delhi Daredevils to Delhi Capitals from IPL 2019

Delhi Capitals underwent a drastic change ahead of IPL 2019

After a major rebranding in December 2018, the Delhi Daredevils became the Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead the 2019 Indian Premier League. This was not just a cosmetic alteration; rather, it represented a radical revamping of the team's identity.

The new name, "Delhi Capitals," was a deliberate choice. It drew inspiration from Delhi's status as the national capital of India. The name change coincided with a shift in ownership, with JSW Sports acquiring a 50% stake in the team.

Following the rebranding, DC enjoyed massive turnaround in their fortunes as they qualified for the playoffs for three consecutive seasons, including ending up as the runners-up in 2020.

#2 Kings XI Punjab to Punjab Kings from IPL 2021

Punjab Kings were previously known as Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab was a familiar name in the IPL for over a decade. However, in February 2021, a rebranding effort saw the franchise shed its old name for a new one - Punjab Kings. This change came after 13 seasons in the league, and according to co-owner Ness Wadia, it was a chance to "relook at things."

The decision wasn't entirely unexpected. The franchise hadn't quite managed to lift the IPL trophy despite reaching the final once and finishing third on another occasion. The ownership felt a fresh start, both strategically and symbolically, might be what the team needed.

The timing of this rebranding coincided with the IPL auction, where the franchise had a significant purse to rebuild its team.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS), under a new leadership and with KL Rahul as the captain, aimed to address past instabilities and improve their performance in the league. Unfortunately for them, PBKS have been underperforming massively in the recent past, having failed to qualify for the playoffs in the last nine campaigns.

#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore to Royal Challengers Bengaluru from IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengalore is now Royal Challengers Bengaluru

On Tuesday, March 19, the Royal Challengers Bangalore altered their name and logo, much to the joy of their supporters who had been calling for the move for some time. The team is now officially known as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, aligning their name with the city's preferred local name.

This shift reflects a desire for a deeper connection with Bengaluru and its passionate fanbase. The announcement was made at the RCB Unbox event, which also saw the unveiling of a new logo.

The redesigned logo retains the core elements of the original, but with "Bengaluru" replacing "Bangalore". It's a subtle change, but one that holds significance for the team's identity and fan engagement.

Apart from this, the franchise even unveiled the new jersey of the upcoming season. The latest kit of RCB now involves a horizontal gradient pattern in the middle, with the new logo imprinted on the left side.