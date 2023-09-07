3 times MS Dhoni proved to be a big tennis fan 

Since leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth IPL title in May, former India captain MS Dhoni has been enjoying his time away from the sport and maintaining a low profile.

'Captain Cool' seldom uses social media, meaning that fans eagerly await for viral images or videos of him that pop up on the internet every now and then.

One such video has currently gone viral on the internet, wherein Dhoni was seen enjoying the US Open proceedings between rising star and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz and 12th-seeded Alexander Zverev.

Dhoni was seen laughing as Alcaraz sat on a chair and had some fluids. Alcaraz won the encounter in straight sets and progressed to the semi-finals of the US Open.

Dhoni is an ardent sports enthusiast beyond cricket. In his school days, he started as a football goalkeeper before making the switch to cricket.

In addition to this, he is a diehard fan of Premier League club Manchester United. This is not the first instance wherein MS Dhoni has showcased his interest in tennis.

On that note, let us discuss three times wherein MS Dhoni proved to be a big tennis fan.

#1 US Open, 2022

In the company of India's first World Cup-winning Captain Kapil Dev and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, 'Captain Cool' went to watch the US Open proceedings last year too.

The trio watched the quarterfinals between Carlos Alcaraz and Jaanik Sinner. Alcaraz ended up winning the thrilling five-set encounter and progressing to the semi-finals.

Kapil Dev posted a picture of the day on social media. A few days later, Dhoni joined his senior in his invitational golf tournament too. Thus, one can conclude that beyond cricket, football, and tennis, Dhoni has an interest in golf too.

#2 US Open 2016

Continuing his love affair with Flushing Meadows in New York, Dhoni witnessed the 2016 semi-finals after a T20I series against the West Indies.

He witnessed both the semi-finals, the first one between Novak Djokovic and Gael Monfils and the other between Stanislas Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori.

Djokovic and Wawrinka emerged as winners in their respective clashes in a thriller. Dhoni made one of his rare social media posts with the caption:

"Had fun watching the semi finals of the US open, a different experience altogether."

In the selfie that he uploaded, the CSK Captain looked dapper in a cool, blue t-shirt.

#3 Dhoni won the Doubles Event in Jharkhand Tennis Championship

Dhoni isn't just an avid tennis viewer; he can also play the sport. In 2022, he partnered with Sumeet Kumar Bajaj at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Tennis Championship 2022.

This was the third instance when Dhoni partnered with Bajaj to win this tournament, the first two instances being in 2018 and 2019.

After the win, Bajaj took to Twitter to share his pleasure at their third consecutive triumph. After his retirement from international cricket, Dhoni has often been seen playing tennis at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.