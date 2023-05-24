3 times MS Dhoni turned around an IPL playoff match with his captaincy

MS Dhoni was at his tactical best in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 23, when the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by 15 runs to qualify for the final.

CSK posted 172/7 upon being asked to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. A collective bowling and fielding effort then saw them bowl GT out for 157 as they secured their first win over Hardik Pandya and Co. in four attempts in the IPL.

Dhoni's tactics came for effusive praise, with his regular rotation of his field and impeccable placements standing out. From packing the off-side ring to force Pandya into a false aerial stroke to placing a deep backward point to nab the dangerous Rashid Khan, the skipper was right on top of his tactics in a crunch game.

Of course, a captain as decorated as him has obviously brought his prowess to the fore several times before. On that note, we take a look at three other instances of Dhoni's tactics turning the game around in an IPL playoff match.

#3 Qualifier 2 vs RCB, IPL 2015

Having lost to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2015, CSK had a second lifeline in Qualifier 2 where they had to face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Incidentally, this took place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Dhoni's hometown.

Opting to field on a sluggish surface, the Super Kings were aided by Ashish Nehra's double-strike that sent Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers back quickly. That said, there was still the in-form Chris Gayle to tackle. With two left-arm spinners in Pawan Negi and Ravindra Jadeja in his ranks, Dhoni decided to hold them back, using the off-spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Suresh Raina instead.

Gayle struggled for momentum even as he batted long but Dhoni didn't relent, shielding his left-arm spinners throughout his stay. The southpaw finally broke free with a couple of sixes off Raina before perishing to the same bowler in the 14th over of the innings for a 43-ball 41. RCB could only post 139/8, and while the chase was tricky, CSK got home to qualify for the final.

The target could have been a lot more had Gayle managed to take the attack to the bowlers at will or if he had more favorable matchups to work with. Dhoni's stubborn ploy to keep two of his frontline spinners away was pivotal to CSK's cause on the given day.

#2 Qualifier 1 vs RCB, IPL 2011

𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ @Itzshreyas07 Chris Gayle before 2011 Finals

519 runs , 74.1 avg , 184 sr

2 fifties & 2 hundreds .

In the last match vs mi he scored 89 with 189 Sr . Dhoni brought Ashwin in the Very first ball and Gayle gotout on duck in the finals . Chris Gayle before 2011 Finals 519 runs , 74.1 avg , 184 sr 2 fifties & 2 hundreds . In the last match vs mi he scored 89 with 189 Sr . Dhoni brought Ashwin in the Very first ball and Gayle gotout on duck in the finals . https://t.co/NnhbBxEgaw

Dhoni's strategy to bowl off-spin to Gayle dates back to IPL 2011, where the Jamaican was in peak ball-striking form. The first Qualifier pit CSK and RCB up against each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and on a good batting track, dismissing Gayle early was going to be huge for the Super Kings.

CSK opted to bowl, and after three overs of pace, Ashwin was introduced in the fourth over of the innings. Despite being hit for a six, he floated it into a length on leg stump and beat Gayle on his sweep, trapping him plumb in front.

It was a different story that Virat Kohli powered RCB to 175/4. But once again, serious damage was mitigated with Gayle's early dismissal as the target was eventually chased down.

This was just a trailer of what was to come in the final between the two sides in Chennai. With CSK posting 205/5 upon batting first, Dhoni played the Ashwin card in the very first over of his defense. A beautiful setup by the off-spinner saw him dismiss Gayle for a three-ball duck in the opening over, post which RCB could never recover.

#1 Final vs MI, IPL 2010

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The classic dismissal of Kieron Pollard was the highlight of the IPL 2010 final.



The leader, The mastermind, MS Dhoni. The classic dismissal of Kieron Pollard was the highlight of the IPL 2010 final.The leader, The mastermind, MS Dhoni. https://t.co/rRmmgjXYfY

The tactical masterclass which is about to be described here won't be a surprise to many. The final of IPL 2010 pit CSK against MI at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, and the Super Kings posted 168/5 upon batting first thanks to a superb half-century from Suresh Raina.

Thereafter, the spinners took over to apply the choke on the Mumbai batters, bringing the equation to 55 runs required off 18 deliveries. Kieron Pollard then gave CSK a massive scare as he tore into Doug Bollinger in the 18th over, before Albie Morkel resorted to his wide yorkers in the 19th.

The game was far from done, though, and with 27 runs required off seven deliveries, a stroke of genius followed. Dhoni placed Matthew Hayden at a very straight mid-off position, apart from having a conventional long-off as well. Pollard reached for a full delivery well outside the off stump and spooned it straight to the left of a sliding Hayden.

That not only shut the doors on MI in the final but it also created a moment that would be talked about for a long time, with captains looking to deploy the same tactic against Pollard in future. Dhoni's presence of mind under pressure went a long way in securing CSK's maiden IPL title.

