Who is Rinku Singh? He is an enigma who is beyond anyone's explanation. Rinku is a domestic 'clutch monster' who can win you matches out of nowhere.

He is the face of every rural Indian who dreams of playing cricket at the highest level. Rinku is the epitome of the belief that you are never down and out if you trust yourself and your abilities. He is the perfect representative of "Yatra Pratibha Avsara Prapnotihi."

Rinku Singh started making headlines with his superlative batting performances for his domestic team Uttar Pradesh (UP) as a "lone warrior." Many a time, when there's a crisis, UP always find Rinku as their savior.

So when, after getting unsold in the initial years, KKR roped him in at the IPL 2018 auction, anyone who followed domestic cricket knew that they had hit nothing but a jackpot with him as a finisher.

In his short IPL career spanning 18 innings, Rinku has been a cult hero with some superlative and breathtaking knocks.

On that note, here's a list of Rinku's three best innings for KKR, which proves why he is one of the future stars of Indian cricket.

#1 42*(23) vs RR, IPL 2022

Chasing a tricky 153 on a wicket that was a bit two-paced, KKR were looking in a spot of bother with the scorecard reading 96/3 after the 13th over.

Yes, the score was below par, but considering KKR's fragile batting and Rajasthan Royals' (RR) potent bowling unit, the chase was always going to be a tricky one.

Then came Rinku Singh, who has not done anything substantial so far with the limited opportunities he has had. This was his chance to prove that he belongs at this level.

He didn't disappoint either. By mixing caution with controlled aggression, he smartly chose his bowlers and overs to attack.

He took Kuldeep Sen and Yuzvendra Chahal to the cleaners and finished the chase with Nitish Rana remaining not out with a score of 42 off just 23 deliveries.

#2 40(15) against LSG, IPL 2022

Rinku almost rained on the Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) parade if it weren’t for a screamer from Evin Lewis towards the end that saw the Kolkata Knight Riders lose the IPL 2022 thriller by a mere two runs.

KKR were given a mammoth target of 211 to stay alive in the race for the playoffs. It seemed all done and dusted for KKR at 142/5 in 15.4 overs, still needing 69 runs off 26 deliveries.

However, Rinku Singh, along with Sunil Narine, breathed new life into the run chase by smoking fours and sixes at will, bringing the equation down to 21 runs needed off six deliveries.

Rinku belted a four followed by a couple of sixes and a double on the first four balls of the last over, bringing the equation down to an easy three off two deliveries with four wickets remaining.

But a freak blinder from Evin Lewis, a one-handed catch near the deep backward point region, ended Rinku’s vigilant inning on 40 off 15.

After getting dismissed, Rinku Singh was all in tears, which showed how much he prides himself on winning matches for his team.

48*(21) against GT, IPL 2023

It doesn't matter if you believe in fairytales or not, but this knock from Rinku Singh has embedded his name in the history of the IPL with golden letters and will be remembered forever, till eternity.

KKR, while chasing 205 against Gujarat Titans (GT), had no chance of winning this contest after a dramatic collapse, all thanks to Rashid Khan's hat-trick in the 17th over when they needed 50 off four overs.

Rinku watched helplessly as his teammates walked to the pavilion, dejected, with him batting on three off six balls.

He waited until the 18.4 overs before cutting loose, with the team needing 39 off eight deliveries. Quite an improbable and daunting task.

But not for Rinku Singh. What followed next was folklore for the ages.

He smoked Joshua Little for a six and a four to bring the equation to 29 off six, with Umesh Yadav on strike for the first ball of the last over.

Umesh gave Rinku the much-needed strike on the very first ball, and the southpaw smashed 30 runs off five balls.

He smoked five sixes one by one and won the contest for his team and made people say, "Remember the name, Rinku Singh".

