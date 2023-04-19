3 times a young bowler defended well in the final over in IPL 2023

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), like the previous editions, has thrown young players into the spotlight. While the ongoing edition has hit a new high in terms of powerplay scores and sixes being struck, it has also carved a niche in terms of death bowling.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh grabbed the headlines after his exceptional heist in the final over against the Gujarat Titans (GT), with him smashing five consecutive sixes to help his side win the game. Similarly, on the bowling front, other youngsters have made an impression with their nerveless performances at the back end of the innings.

Arjun Tendulkar made his debut in the Mumbai Indians' (MI) win over KKR at the Wankhede Stadium. The left-arm seamer bowled with the new ball, but he had a chance to showcase his death-bowling ability in MI's win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The youngster was tasked with defending 20 runs in the final over against the likes of Abdul Samad and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Arjun Tendulkar kept his nerve, sticking to the line well outside the off stump and maintaining the yorker length as well. He only conceded five runs and claimed his maiden IPL wicket as well.

On that note, here are three more young players who defended well while bowling the final over in IPL 2023

#1 Matheesha Pathirana - Chennai Super Kings

The Sri Lankan pacer was drafted into the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI after an injury to Sisanda Magala. The unorthodox right-arm bowler had the hard task of containing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batters at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during the IPL contest between the two southern sides.

Pathirana bore the brunt of the high-scoring encounter as he went for 28 runs in his first couple of overs. He returned to the attack in the 18th over, at a point where the game was arguably on a knife's edge.

The Lankan bowled cleverly, varying his pace and lengths to concede only four runs, and was tasked with defending 19 runs in the final over.

The 20-year-old was able to maintain his composure under extreme pressure, conceding only 10 runs off the final six deliveries to contain Suyash Prabhudessai and Wanindu Hasaranga and seal CSK's triumph.

#2 Sam Curran - Punjab Kings

The England all-rounder's reputation as a reliable death bowler has sky-rocketed ever since the 2022 T20 World Cup, where he was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

Sam Curran has become the chief death bowler alongside Arshdeep Singh for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) since his return to the franchise in a record ₹18.5 crore deal ahead of the season.

The left-arm pacer had to defend 16 runs in the final over against Rajasthan Royals (RR) hard-hitters Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer. Curran took his time, recomposed himself, and backed himself to hit the yorker despite the overwhelming due and was successful in his attempts.

He only conceded 10 runs off the last six balls, with one boundary coming off the final delivery of the innings. Curran's 20th-over exploits meant that PBKS won their second IPL match on the trot to kickstart their season on a high.

#3 Umran Malik - SunRisers Hyderabad

The Indian speedster conceded 28 runs in his first over against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, with Nitish Rana hitting him for six consecutive boundaries.

Malik was not handed the ball until the final over in the high-scoring IPL encounter. While he had a cushion of 32 runs to defend in the final over, he was up against an in-form Rinku Singh.

He only went on to concede eight runs in the final over, with three dot balls that included the wicket of Shardul Thakur. The right-arm pacer mixed up his lengths and pace to keep KKR at bay and help SRH notch a win by 23 runs after they had amassed 228 runs in the first innings.

