3 underrated LSG players who might have a massive role to play in IPL 2023

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) reached the Eliminator of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, where they lost out to the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

LSG will be confident of going a few steps further this time around. Captain KL Rahul and other big names like Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis and Mark Wood will have to make significant contributions for the franchise.

At the same time, a few names who weren't fully involved in the team's victorious 2022 campaign might have increased responsibility on their shoulders this time around. Here are three LSG players who might have a massive role to play in IPL 2023.

#3 Kyle Mayers

England Nets Session

Although LSG released Jason Holder and Evin Lewis, who weren't utilized properly in IPL 2022, they opted to retain faith in Kyle Mayers. The West Indian all-rounder warmed the bench throughout the season, but is a utility cricketer who doesn't get his due in the T20 format.

Mayers has bowled some metronomic spells with the new ball across formats, getting the ball to swing both ways and produce regular breakthroughs. He has also shown the ability to play some outrageous strokes in the powerplay.

While Mayers may not be a complete T20 all-rounder, he could be vital to LSG's cause in the absence of Holder and Lewis. The Super Giants might want to use their remaining funds to acquire some specialist batters and bowlers, and an overseas slot might open up for Mayers alongside Marcus Stoinis.

#2 Deepak Hooda

New Zealand v India - 3rd T20

Deepak Hooda has been in and around the Indian white-ball setup for a year now, but he remains a touch underrated. He hasn't nailed down a spot in the playing XI yet, and another prolific season with LSG could take his career further.

As a terrific spin-hitter whose pace game is improving by the day, Hooda could continue to be used in the top order by KL Rahul and Co. LSG are a bit thin in the Indian batter department and will look towards the 27-year-old to score a handful of runs.

Along with Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya, Hooda will also be required to contribute with a few overs now and then. He could have a massive role to play for the Super Giants in IPL 2023.

#1 Ayush Badoni

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Ayush Badoni excellent finish against Pondicherry. 32* off 15. Yash Dhull was the main star with an unbeaten 71 off 46. #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy Ayush Badoni excellent finish against Pondicherry. 32* off 15. Yash Dhull was the main star with an unbeaten 71 off 46. #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy

Ayush Badoni made a splash in IPL 2022, showing immense composure and shot-making ability at the death. Although his performances tailed off as the season progressed, he is a bright young talent who could become an integral part of LSG's side in the upcoming campaign.

Badoni has shown glimpses of his potential for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, even though he hasn't been at his consistent best. He has also been asked to roll his arm over now and then, having even picked up a wicket in the IPL.

As mentioned earlier, LSG don't have many domestic batters on their roster. Badoni, who became a fixture in the playing XI in IPL 2022, could build on that by virtue of an extended run in the side.

