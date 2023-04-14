3 ways CSK can offset Ben Stokes' absence for their upcoming IPL 2023 matches

Ben Stokes' purchase by the Chennai Super Kings came with a lot of hope and hype. Stokes was tipped to take over from MS Dhoni as the next CSK captain and big things were expected of the all-rounder. Just a couple of matches into the season, however, he picked up an injury.

Stokes was not part of CSK's side for their clash against the Rajasthan Royals and now there are reports that the England Test captain does not want to rush back into action. He is said to be more focused on the upcoming Ashes series in June.

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket



Ben Stokes has praised the strength of England's team as he looks to pick his side for this summers' Ashes series "I think I know where the starting 11 will be, there or thereabouts"Ben Stokes has praised the strength of England's team as he looks to pick his side for this summers' Ashes series "I think I know where the starting 11 will be, there or thereabouts" 👀Ben Stokes has praised the strength of England's team as he looks to pick his side for this summers' Ashes series 👇 https://t.co/hFXCOgmLfk

With that said, here are three ways in which CSK can offset Ben Stokes' absence in their upcoming matches in IPL 2023:

#3 Using Matheesha Pathirana's pace

Matheesha Pathirana can offer a lot with the ball

Matheesha Pathirana was quite good for CSK last season and they might need him to do the job for the side once again. With Stokes and Deepak Chahar currently injured, they appear slightly light as far as seam bowling is concerned.

Getting Pathirana into the side would give MS Dhoni more options to choose from, especially in the death overs. Pathirana has modeled his bowling action after Lasith Malinga and on slightly sluggish tracks at the M Chidambaram Stadium, he could be a handful.

#2 Using Moeen Ali as a floater

Moeen Ali can be the floater in the batting order

Moeen Ali could be used as a floater in the batting order. The left-hander is a good player of spin and can target the spinners – a role that was originally designed for Stokes when he was picked up in the auction.

Ali likes pace as well and is a clean striker of the ball, making him a valuable top-order batsman should the need arise. Dhoni likes to maintain a left-right batting combination, making the England all-rounder a good option at No. 3 should Devon Conway be dismissed early.

#1 Using Dwaine Pretorius' all-round ability

Dwaine Pretorius can be a good replacement for Ben Stokes

If Ben Stokes is not fit, Dwaine Pretorius could make for a great replacement. The South African has proven his ability with the bat and ball, providing a good balance to the side.

Pretorius has good variations in the death overs and can be trusted at the backend of the innings. He is no slouch with the bat either and can be bumped up the order to press on the accelerator if needed — South Africa have used Pretorius at No. 3 in the past.

While Ben Stokes' absence would certainly be a blow to CSK, they have a good enough squad to get by should the England all-rounder be on the sidelines for an extended period.

Poll : 0 votes