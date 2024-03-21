3 young DC batters to watch out for in IPL 2024 ft. Kumar Kushagra 

The second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) kickstart their campaign against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Chandigarh on Saturday, March 23.

After failing to qualify for the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, Delhi would be hoping for a much better outing this time around. The franchise would be high on confidence this season, with Rishabh Pant rejoining the team as the skipper. The southpaw was ruled out of IPL 2023 after enduring a freak car accident back in December 2022.

Despite having stars like David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav, DC had a season to forget as they finished ninth last season. Their faltering form meant that they kept chopping and changing the team after regular games.

As many as 24 of the 25 available players took the field at least once for DC in IPL 2023, indicating that a few players were given extended opportunities to prove themselves on the biggest stage.

IPL 2024 mini-auction, however, saw DC revamp their squad as they released 11 players before getting nine new additions to their roster. The side have added a few exciting young players to the mix as well.

On that note, here are three young DC batters, who might shine in the upcoming IPL 2024 edition.

#3 Swastik Chikara

It is not often that an Indian player with no Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy or Ranji Trophy experience gets slotted in by an IPL franchise. However, Swastik Chikara was roped in by DC for his base price of ₹20 lakh at the auction.

The 18-year-old hard-hitting batter was picked up for his impressive showing in the UP T20 League 2023. Playing nine matches for the Meerut Mavericks (MM), he made 494 runs at an average of 70.57 and at an immaculate strike rate of 173.33.

While he may not find a spot in the playing XI initially, he is certainly talented enough to get nurtured into the DC unit.

#2 Tristan Stubbs

Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

After releasing Phil Salt, DC replaced the Englishman with Tristan Stubbs, who got a ₹50-lakh deal at the franchise. The South African wicketkeeper-batter was previously part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) team but didn't get enough opportunities to showcase his skills with the five-time champions.

Stubbs could be a perfect fit for DC's need for an aggressive middle-order batter who can accelerate the scoring rate in the latter overs. While the Capitals boast a strong top-order, they lack a proven middle-order hitter to bridge the gap between the top batters and Axar Patel, who typically bats at number 6 or 7.

Despite being just 23 years old currently, Stubbs has played a total of 73 T20s, making 1,478 runs at a strike rate of over 150. He will enter the IPL 2024 on the back of a stupendous SA20 2024, where his 301 runs at an amazing strike rate of 168.16 helped the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) defend their title.

#1 Kumar Kushagra

Kumar Kushagra with the Player of the Match cheque

Kumar Kushagra became the costliest buy for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 auction as the franchise shelled out ₹7.20 crore for the youngster.

When Kushagra blasted 266 runs in a Ranji Trophy match for Jharkhand last year, he made headlines as the youngest player to attain a 250 in the competition.

At just 19 years of age, Kushagra has already made 1,245 first-class and 700 List-A career runs. Among numerous wicket-keepers that are on the DC roster, Kushagra is touted to have some game time this season. His talent and the significant investment by the Capitals suggest he might be given an opportunity to prove himself as well.