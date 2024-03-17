3 young Mumbai Indians batters to watch out for in IPL 2024 ft. Nehal Wadhera

IPL powerhouses Mumbai Indians have been the most successful team in the cash-rich league with five titles in their kitty. One of the reasons for their success is their approach to the youngsters.

Several young players have gone on to represent the Indian team after having successful stints with the Mumbai Indians. The five-time champions have always allowed their young players to express themselves, enabling them to develop into fearless cricketers.

With the 16th edition of the IPL slated to kick off on March 22, we can again see a perfect blend of youth and experience in MI's squad. On that note, here are three young MI batters to watch out for in the upcoming season.

#3 Naman Dhir

One of the most talented youngsters to have emerged out of the MI school of scouting is Naman Dhir, who was bought for Rs 20 lakhs in the December auction. Dhir made his presence felt in his inaugural Ranji season in 2022-23, smashing two centuries for Punjab, one of which came in the quarter-final against Saurashtra.

Dhir batted superbly in his first assignment on the T20 circuit. His power-hitting capabilities were out on display as he scored 466 runs in 12 games at an incredible strike rate of 192.56.

Mumbai Indians, known for being a breeding ground for young players, could help Naman take his career to a new level.

#2 Shivalik Sharma

Another young batter who could make a mark for the Mumbai Indians this season is Shivalik Sharma. He has yet to showcase his talent with the bat in the shortest format but displayed his potential for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy.

Making his debut in the 2018-19 season, Shiwalik has played 11 matches, scoring 603 runs with a highest score of 188. In 10 T20Is, he has scored just 114 runs, but his strike rate of 134 is enough to suggest he can strike the ball big.

#1 Nehal Wadhera

Nehal Wadhera has already displayed his skill sets in the IPL, emerging as one of the standout young players for MI in the previous season. While he is a sensational striker of the ball, what makes him special is his ability to get himself in before launching an attack.

The 23-year-old first came into the limelight in the U19 Cooch Behar Trophy in 2018, scoring six fifties. He kept rising through the ranks and had a breakthrough season for MI in 2023, scoring 241 runs.

Wadhera also boasts a solid technique and can bat higher up the order if needed. After a breakout season, the youngster from Ludhiana will look to take his game to a new level with the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season.