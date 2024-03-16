3 young Mumbai Indians bowlers to watch out for in IPL 2024 ft

Mumbai Indians (MI), the traditional powerhouses of the Indian Premier League (IPL), are renowned for giving opportunities to youngsters to flourish in their franchise.

Throughout their time in the cash-rich tournament, MI have allowed a lot of young players the freedom to express themselves without any restraints whatsoever.

Repaying the faith shown upon them, several of these youngsters have gone on to represent the country at the highest level, with some like Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah etching a name for themselves in folklore.

In this listicle, we bring to you three young bowlers to watch out for in the MI squad this season.

#1 Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee, who is only 23 years old, may seem older than his years owing to the number of times he has been on the rigmarole for South Africa.

Having spent a considerable amount of time warming the benches for the Proteas, the fast bowler has finally managed to become a regular for them in ODIs at least.

He has only played in 4 T20Is for his country so far, to go with three Tests. On the other hand, he has been capped fourteen times in the 50-over format.

Known for his express pace, Coetzee is expected to lead the MI attack with Jasprit Bumrah this season. South Africa will keep a close eye on him, with the T20 World Cup looming on the horizon.

#2 Dilshan Madushanka

Dilshan Madushanka in action for Sri Lanka.

Dilshan Madushanka, who, in a short span of time, has become one of the regulars for Sri Lanka in white-ball cricket, offers a lot of variety and will hold the key for MI this season.

Just 23 years old, Madushanka was born on the southernmost tip of Hambantota in Sri Lanka, and is known for his piercing yorkers in the death to go with his troubling outswingers to left-handers and inswingers to right-handers.

The left-arm seamer will be the X-factor for MI this season given that he is young enough but has a lot of experience under his belt - he has already played in 23 ODIs and 14 T20Is for his country.

#3 Anshul Kamboj

Anshul Kamboj is one of the little-known entities in the Mumbai Indians squad in this year's IPL. The 23-year-old medium pacer, who represents Haryana in domestic cricket, has played in thirteen first-class matches already.

Kamboj has also represented his state in 15 List A games (Vijay Hazare Trophy) and 9 T20s (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) so far.

A former member of the India U-19 team, this is the first taste that Kamboj will get of the merry-go-round that is the IPL.

Although his chances of getting a look-in look bleak, he will benefit immensely from the wealth of experience he gets to interact with in the dressing room. The Mumbai Indians' website describes him as being 'tall, nippy, accurate.'