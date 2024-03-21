3 young PBKS bowlers to watch out for in IPL 2024 ft. Harpreet Brar

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) side will come into the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan. Although Punjab might not have performed the best in the last two seasons, the veteran left-hander has churned out runs at an average of around 40, demonstrating his consistency.

The last season saw PBKS finish sixth on the points table, with only six victories in 14 league matches. The team struggled to hold their nerves in crunch situations, leading to a few losses that cost them a playoffs spot.

Moreover, their batting department has lacked a sensible approach, which has had a detrimental effect on the team's results. However, the Kings will look to use a positive approach while also respecting their limitations and seal a playoff spot for the first time since 2014.

In the IPL 2024 auction, PBKS secured the services of eight players, including Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, and Rilee Rossouw.

In the batting department, PBKS have powerhouse hitters like Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma. The bowling unit comprises Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

On that note, let's look at three young bowlers who will be in action for PBKS in IPL 2024:

#1 Tanay Thyagarajan

Young left-arm spinner, Tanay Thyagarajan plays for the Hyderabad team in the domestic circuit. In the Ranji Trophy Plate League 2024, he emerged as the leading wicket-taker with 56 scalps at an average of 14.98.

Due to his impressive performance, Thyagrajan was roped in by PBKS for the 2023-24 season. Moreover, he possesses a fine ability with the bat, having registered three half-centuries in first-class cricket.

In 27 T20s, he has picked up 16 wickets at an efficient economy of 6.11.

#2 Harpreet Brar

The crafty spinner has been a useful addition to the Punjab Kings side due to his consistent line-lengths. From 2019 to 2022, Brar could only feature in 15 games for the franchise. However, the 2023 season provided him enough game time to showcase his skills and cement his place in the side.

In 13 games, Brar picked nine wickets at an economy of 8.02, with best figures of 4/30 coming against the Delhi Capitals. The 28-year-old could bowl in tandem with the leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and will look to keep the opposition batters quiet this season.

#3 Vidwath Kaverappa

Vidwath Kaverappa has displayed consistency across all formats in domestic cricket. In only five appearances, the right-arm pacer scalped 49 wickets in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 and helped Karnataka reach the quarter-final stage.

Furthermore, Kaverappa has 23 wickets in 13 T20s at a terrific economy of 5.89. Although he might not get a game straightaway, the PBKS will have quality bench strength to deal with injuries and the unavailability of key players.