3 young RCB bowlers to watch out for in IPL 2024

After the mini-auction held in December 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) bowling lineup was heavily scrutinized.

It was mainly as RCB management decided to release their core bowling unit of Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Harshal Patel, who more or less did a decent job for the team in all phases of the game.

They were the second-best team in IPL 2023 in powerplay in terms of economy (7.79), only behind Rajasthan Royals (7.70). However, they were the best side in this phase by a mile in terms of wickets, picking up 33 wickets, with Chennai Super Kings' 26 wickets being the second-best.

Though their powerplay numbers exemplified their capabilities with the new ball, RCB bowlers didn't have much success post-powerplay. They were the second-worst side in the middle overs with an economy of 9.60 and 39 wickets. With an economy of 8.16 and 52 wickets, the Gujarat Titans aced this phase like no other.

In the death overs, however, Royal Challengers Bangalore had a mixed bag in IPL 2023, giving up runs at an economy of 11.06 and picking up 32 wickets, with GT once again topping the list with an economy of 9.46 and 47 wickets in the 16-20 overs phase.

These numbers are important because RCB have a completely new bowling attack, and they would have to start afresh and might not enjoy success in their stronger phases. That being said, RCB do have some exciting bowlers in their ranks who might spring some surprises in the IPL 2024.

In this article, we will discuss some young RCB bowling prospects who one should look out for in the upcoming season.

Young RCB bowlers to look out for in IPL 2024

#3 Mayank Dagar

Traded from SunRisers Hyderabad to Royal Challengers Bangalore, left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar's role with this side will be crucial considering RCB's head coach Andy Flower's love for match-ups.

Dagar's biggest strength is his accuracy and ability to bowl consistently to the wickets, which translates into an economy of 6.18 in T20s. He might be the answer to the middle-over struggle for the side.

#2 Himanshu Sharma

One of the major issues for Royal Challengers Bangalore this year after the auction was their thin spin bowling resources. They do have all types covered, but either lack quality or experience.

25-year-old leg-spinner Himanshu Sharma, who made his debut against GT in the IPL 2023, was impressive with his variations, though he conceded 28 runs in his three overs.

Those who have seen him bowl know judging a bowler's potential from just one match would be unfair.

#1 Yash Dayal

A promising left-arm pacer, who found himself on the receiving end of Rinku Singh's madness, conceding five consecutive sixes in the last over, Yash Dayal would be hoping for a change in fortunes with a change of team.

A bowler whose strength lies in moving the ball early upfront, Dayal's powerplay performance (economy 7.21) would be enough to force the management to play him and use him as a powerplay specialist along with Mohammed Siraj.

He can also bowl those hard lengths in middle overs but might prove to be expensive with erratic lines.

Recently, for tournament preparation, RCB played Lancashire in a warm-up match in Chinnaswamy, where Yash Dayal breathed fire with the new ball, and fans would be expecting a similar outing from the pacer in the IPL 2024.