3 youngsters who could become the next lead spinner for the Indian cricket team

The Indian cricket team has always been blessed with a wealth of spin-bowling riches. Right from the days of the legendary spin quartet, the country has seen many talented tweakers showcase their wares on the international stage.

The Indian cricket team's long line of legendary spinners

Anil Kumble is the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, with 619 scalps to his name. Harbhajan Singh is 13th on the same list, while Ravichandran Ashwin lingers at the 21st position.

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the most accurate left-arm spinners cricket has ever seen, while Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have revolutionised limited-overs attacking bowling.

However, it might be time for India to look to the future. Chahal turns 30 in a week, and Ashwin and Jadeja are nearing the twilight of their primes.

In this article, we take a look at 3 young bowlers who could become the Indian cricket team's next lead spinner.

#3 Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar made his Indian cricket team debut 3 years ago

Advertisement

Washington Sundar is only 20 years old, but it has been almost three years since he made his international debut for the Indian cricket team. The Tamil Nadu spinner is a consistent performer in the limited-overs circuit and has displayed his talent in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as part of the Rising Pune Supergiant and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Washington is quick through the air and very difficult to get away, and these qualities make him a candidate for a regular spot in the ODI and T20I teams. Although it remains to be seen how he fares in the longest version of the game, the youngster has a very calm head on his shoulders, a trait that has drawn praise from his IPL (and Indian) skipper Virat Kohli.

Washington does need a few more variations in his arsenal, and a certain Ravichandran Ashwin could help him in this regard. The off-spinner is also handy with the bat and has the ability to play the big shots.

In the years to come, Washington Sundar could become India's lead spinner. He could even take it a step further and become an all-rounder of the mould of Jadeja.