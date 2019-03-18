×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 3 youngsters who could be game changers for RCB

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Feature
320   //    18 Mar 2019, 17:59 IST

Shimron Hetmyer can finish the innings for RCB
Shimron Hetmyer can finish the innings for RCB

The 2019 IPL season is almost upon us. The 8-team mega event will kick off from 23rd March with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on the fan favorites Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. RCB has always been one of the most popular teams with fans. Despite having some of the greatest names of the game in their lineup, RCB have failed to lift the title even once.

Some superstars of the game like Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, and AB de Villiers have been a part of the RCB squad in the years gone by but could not lead the team to its maiden title. Although, they did reach the finals in 2009, 2011 and the 2016 edition, but could not get past the finishing line on each occasion.

With some handy additions like Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer, RCB will be hoping to challenge for the title once again after another disappointing campaign in 2018. Let us look at the 3 youngsters who could help them secure the title. 

#3. Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube can use the long handle to good effect in the death overs.
Shivam Dube can use the long handle to good effect in the death overs.

The 25-year-old all-rounder from Mumbai is one of the most exciting talents going around in Indian cricketing circles. Dube can bowl right-arm seam-ups in the 130s and is a big hitter of the cricket ball down the order. He grabbed the headlines after smashing experienced legspinner Pravin Tambe for five successive sixes in a Mumbai T20 league fixture last year. 

Dube also hammered five sixes off 5 deliveries in a Ranji Trophy match against Baroda on the eve of the IPL auctions in December 2018. With the ball, he was very impressive in the Ranji trophy and has a variety of variations to bamboozle the batsmen in the death overs.

If given adequate opportunities, he can be the X-factor for the RCB and can help them secure their first ever IPL title. The Bangalore franchise has paid a huge price to acquire his services and will be hoping that he lives up to the expectations. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore Navdeep Saini Shimron Hetmyer
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
IPL 2019: 3 youngsters who could be game changers for CSK
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 surprise tactics which could be used by RCB
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why RCB can beat CSK in the opening game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 international stars who could be key for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 Windies players who can have a major impact in IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 players who could be surplus at RCB
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 former RCB players who proved to be lucky charms for Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 RCB players to watch out for 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Could this be RCB's year?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 youngsters who could be game-changers for Sunrisers Hyderabad this year
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us