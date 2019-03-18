IPL 2019: 3 youngsters who could be game changers for RCB

Shimron Hetmyer can finish the innings for RCB

The 2019 IPL season is almost upon us. The 8-team mega event will kick off from 23rd March with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on the fan favorites Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. RCB has always been one of the most popular teams with fans. Despite having some of the greatest names of the game in their lineup, RCB have failed to lift the title even once.

Some superstars of the game like Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, and AB de Villiers have been a part of the RCB squad in the years gone by but could not lead the team to its maiden title. Although, they did reach the finals in 2009, 2011 and the 2016 edition, but could not get past the finishing line on each occasion.

With some handy additions like Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer, RCB will be hoping to challenge for the title once again after another disappointing campaign in 2018. Let us look at the 3 youngsters who could help them secure the title.

#3. Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube can use the long handle to good effect in the death overs.

The 25-year-old all-rounder from Mumbai is one of the most exciting talents going around in Indian cricketing circles. Dube can bowl right-arm seam-ups in the 130s and is a big hitter of the cricket ball down the order. He grabbed the headlines after smashing experienced legspinner Pravin Tambe for five successive sixes in a Mumbai T20 league fixture last year.

Dube also hammered five sixes off 5 deliveries in a Ranji Trophy match against Baroda on the eve of the IPL auctions in December 2018. With the ball, he was very impressive in the Ranji trophy and has a variety of variations to bamboozle the batsmen in the death overs.

If given adequate opportunities, he can be the X-factor for the RCB and can help them secure their first ever IPL title. The Bangalore franchise has paid a huge price to acquire his services and will be hoping that he lives up to the expectations.

