Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Bargain buys by Mumbai Indians over the years

These players were instrumental in Mumbai's success over the years.

Madras Charan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2018, 11:00 IST
1.67K

E
Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians are one of the most successful IPL teams, winning the tournament thrice. The brand of Mumbai evolved in 2008 itself when Mukesh Ambani bought the rights. Ahead of the 2008 IPL auction, Sachin Tendulkar was drafted as the 'Icon' player.

In the 2008 IPL auction, the likes of Sanath Jayasuriya, Lasith Malinga, and Harbhajan Singh.

The bargain buys of Mumbai Indians started right from the 1st edition of IPL. The success of Mumbai based franchise lies in the bargain buys they made over the seasons. 

The side has mastered the art of assembling in players for a lower price and transform them into big stage players. They have relied on the local Mumbai talent and also on the domestic circuit talent.

Here in this article, we take a look at some players of Mumbai, who were labeled a Bargain buy.

#4 Krunal Pandya

Enter ca
Krunal Pandya.

The Baroda all-rounder made his IPL debut in 2016 against Gujarat Lions. Krunal Pandya, the elder brother of Hardik Pandya, was draft by Mumbai Indians for INR 2 crore.

He was impressive in the 2nd half of the tournament, scoring 237 runs in his 12 innings. One of his famous innings came against Delhi Daredevils, scoring 86 runs. 

The 27-year-old all-rounder was equally good both with the bat and ball. He continued his form in the domestic circuit as well. 

In the 2018 player auction, Krunal Pandya was draft by Mumbai for a whopping price of INR 8.8 crores. Mumbai exercised their RTM on the exciting all-rounder. Krunal Pandya's overall performance.

Matches- 39, Runs- 708, Wickets- 28

Page 1 of 4 Next
IPL 2018 Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah Hardik Pandya Greatest Cricketers of All Time
IPL 2018: 4 bargain buys who have exceeded expectations...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 major disappointments for Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 impressive players who went unsold in the...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 3 players Mumbai Indians regret not retaining
RELATED STORY
4 moments a Mumbai Indians fan will never forget
RELATED STORY
4 reasons for Mumbai Indians' slow start
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Bargain buys from each team who have worked...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 reasons why Mumbai Indians can retain the title
RELATED STORY
IPL: 5 talents unearthed by Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
5 best Mumbai Indians Players of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us