4 Bargain buys by Mumbai Indians over the years

These players were instrumental in Mumbai's success over the years.

Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians are one of the most successful IPL teams, winning the tournament thrice. The brand of Mumbai evolved in 2008 itself when Mukesh Ambani bought the rights. Ahead of the 2008 IPL auction, Sachin Tendulkar was drafted as the 'Icon' player.

In the 2008 IPL auction, the likes of Sanath Jayasuriya, Lasith Malinga, and Harbhajan Singh.

The bargain buys of Mumbai Indians started right from the 1st edition of IPL. The success of Mumbai based franchise lies in the bargain buys they made over the seasons.

The side has mastered the art of assembling in players for a lower price and transform them into big stage players. They have relied on the local Mumbai talent and also on the domestic circuit talent.

Here in this article, we take a look at some players of Mumbai, who were labeled a Bargain buy.

#4 Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya.

The Baroda all-rounder made his IPL debut in 2016 against Gujarat Lions. Krunal Pandya, the elder brother of Hardik Pandya, was draft by Mumbai Indians for INR 2 crore.

He was impressive in the 2nd half of the tournament, scoring 237 runs in his 12 innings. One of his famous innings came against Delhi Daredevils, scoring 86 runs.

The 27-year-old all-rounder was equally good both with the bat and ball. He continued his form in the domestic circuit as well.

In the 2018 player auction, Krunal Pandya was draft by Mumbai for a whopping price of INR 8.8 crores. Mumbai exercised their RTM on the exciting all-rounder. Krunal Pandya's overall performance.

Matches- 39, Runs- 708, Wickets- 28