4 cricket tournaments which must be re-introduced in 2019

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 263 // 16 Oct 2018, 10:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CLT20 was scrapped owing to "lack of public interest"

Multi-team cricket tournaments have proven to be more exciting than bilateral series. The Hero Nidahas Trophy a tri-series held in March 2018 featuring India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as its participants was more thrilling than the "India vs England" or "India vs Ireland" T20 series. The cricket boards could have increased the competition level by having a tri-nation tournament.

The International Cricket Council has made a try to save test cricket by announcing the first-ever Test Championship. Also, the ICC is trying to have the ICC WT20 every two years to keep the fans invested in cricket.

But there were certain fan-favourite tournaments which had been scrapped or cancelled from the ICC calendar due to some reasons. This led to the disappointment of cricket fans, especially from India. The Indian cricket fans would want these 4 scrapped tournaments to be re-introduced again in 2019-

#4 Tri-Series in Australia featuring India, Australia and a third team

India had won the 2008 tri-series in Australia

India has been a part of three tri-series in Australia in the past 10 years but could only reach the final once in 2008, when MS Dhoni’s men won the tournament. In the 2008 series also known as Commonwealth Bank series, a young Indian side toured Down Under to play a tri-series featuring Sri Lanka as the third team. It ended out to be one of the most memorable tournaments as cut-throat competition took place every night. India and Australia made it to the “Best of 3” finals where the Men in Blue won the first two matches to seal the deal.

The same three teams played another tri-series in 2012, however, the tables turned on India this time as Sri Lanka topped the group stage with Australia finishing at the second position. The Indian fans always remember the series for Virat Kohli’s heroics in the game against Sri Lanka and his rise as the chase master. Australia won the series by defeating Sri Lanka with a margin of 2-1 in the best of 3 finals.

In 2015, the last time when India visited Australia, England replaced Sri Lanka as the third team. India performed below-par and did not win a single match in the tournament. Australia defeated England in the final to retain the trophy.

In 2019, the BCCI & CA should consider inviting New Zealand to play a tri-series instead of letting the Indian team tour NZ for an ODI series.

1 / 4 NEXT