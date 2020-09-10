4 cricketers who made their India debut before MS Dhoni and are still active

A while ago, former Indian captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket via an Instagram post, and with him being 39 years old, it didn't come as a surprise to many. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain is still active in the Indian Premier League (IPL), though, and will have all eyes on him come September 19th.

MS Dhoni played his first game for India in December 2004 in an ODI against Bangladesh, and it is common knowledge that he got run out for a first-ball duck. What is not as well known, however, is that there are 4 Indian cricketers who made their debut before him and are still active.

All 4 are yet to announce their retirement from international cricket, and are still vital parts of IPL teams.

#4 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik will captain KKR in IPL 2020

Dinesh Karthik made his India debut in September 2004, just a few months before MS Dhoni. However, the wicket-keeper has played only 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is for India so far, and is currently not in the scheme of things in all three formats.

Karthik is the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, and although he doesn't have age on his side, he is still fit and in form. The Tamil Nadu batsman will want to have a good IPL 2020 to make a run for a spot in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup.

#3 Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra will play for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

Amit Mishra made his international debut in April 2003, more than a year ahead of MS Dhoni. The leg-spinner could not retain his place in the team due to the presence of one of the greatest wrist-spinners the game has ever seen, Anil Kumble, and has played only 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 8 T20Is for India.

The 37-year-old has been an ever-present figure in the IPL, and will represent Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals this year. Alongside Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Sandeep Lamicchane, he will be one of the team's most important players.

Mishra last played a game for India in 2017, and although he will have hopes of an international comeback, it might be a bridge too far to cross.