4 current Chennai Super Kings players who have previously beaten them in IPL Final

These players have been crucial in CSK's run to the final this season.

Rayudu has finished on the winning side in a final against CSK twice

In the Indian Premier League's history, Chennai Super Kings have been a part of the final on eight of the 11 occasions (including 2018 IPL). This season, upon their return from a two-year hiatus, they are back in the final.

MS Dhoni, who has had the best season in terms of personal numbers, has led CSK on a run that has seen them beat every other side at least once in the tournament. His team, though retained the core of the side that ruled the IPL for years, has quite a few new recruits who have played a crucial role in their journey to the final.

Here are four such players who are a crucial part of the current CSK set-up but have gotten the better of the franchise in at least one of the previous 10 IPL finals.

#4 Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu, previously of Mumbai Indians, was bought by CSK for Rs. 2.20 Crores in the IPL auction. Naturally a middle-order batsman, he was sent to open the batting for Chennai, along with Shane Watson and that move benefited both, the player and the franchise.

With 586 runs, he has been the side's top-scorer in the tournament. Rayudu, however, has been on the other side of the divide in a final as well and has finished on the winning side twice.

In 2013, he scored 37 runs for MI in the final which saw CSK lose by 25 runs. Again in 2015, Rayudu played a handy 36-run knock to help Mumbai cross the 200-run mark. Chennai lost that final by 41 runs.