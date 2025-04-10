4 DC players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in RCB ft. Faf du Plessis 

A mega clash awaits fans as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are ready to host the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 10. It will be the 24th match of the tournament.

It is a top-of-the-table clash, with DC currently being in second spot with a spotless run of three games. RCB, meanwhile, have been phenomenal as well, winning three of their four fixtures. The winner of this clash could well surpass Gujarat Titans (GT) as the league leaders.

Fascinatingly, several players have featured for both RCB and DC in their IPL careers. While the likes of Phil Salt and Rasikh Salam will go against their former side DC, other players have previously featured for RCB but are now part of the Delhi Capitals setup. We look at four such players before a fresh chapter gets added to their rivalry.

#4 Karun Nair (2013)

Back in the 2012/13 season, Karun Nair starred in his debut first-class campaign, being an influential figure in guiding Karnataka to the Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup titles. Then, he made his IPL debut as well in 2013 when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru signed him.

However, Nair managed to play just two matches for the franchise, making just nine runs. Subsequently, he was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Nair has also featured for the likes of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC), his latest IPL franchise.

#3 Mitchell Starc (2014-2015)

Mitchell Starc celebrating a wicket for RCB vs CSK [Getty Images]

Mitchell Starc is having a wonderful IPL 2025 with his new franchise, DC. He has so far taken nine wickets in three games. However, Starc's IPL journey began with the RCB, who paid Rs 5 crore to sign him before IPL 2014.

Starc had a great first year, taking 14 wickets, but followed it up with an even better performance in 2015. He claimed 20 wickets at a strike rate of 12.90 in just 12 innings. Fascinatingly, he missed the next edition due to an injury before pulling out of IPL 2017 on mutual terms.

Starc gained all the traction of the world at the IPL 2024 auction when KKR splashed Rs 24.75 crore to acquire his services. Despite featuring in the title-winning campaign, the left-arm speedster was let go before DC swooped him in for Rs 11.75 crore.

#2 Faf du Plessis (2022-2024)

Faf du Plessis during IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru game - Source: Getty Images

When Virat Kohli stepped down as the captain of RCB after IPL 2021, the franchise needed a strong individual to lead this mega franchise. The Red and Gold Brigade put their punt on Faf du Plessis, a veteran who led his national side, South Africa for over 110 times.

Fantastically, Faf took the captaincy role like a duck to water and instantly became a fan favorite. His camaraderie with Virat Kohli was there to be seen as the duo ended up as the two highest run-getters in this period.

Under Faf's captaincy, RCB made it to the qualifiers twice in three seasons, but that elusive championship dream remained intact. Due to mega auction dynamics, RCB had to let Faf go, who was picked up by the Capitals for a cheap price of Rs 2 crore.

#1 KL Rahul (2013 & 2016)

KL Rahul playing reverse sweep vs Delhi Daredevils - IPL 2016 [Getty Images]

Here comes probably the biggest name on the list. KL Rahul played two seasons with the RCB. Back in 2013, he was signed as a local lad and got to play just five games, making a mere 20 runs in his debut IPL season.

However, just before the IPL 2016 season, the Bengaluru outfit once again showed faith in Rahul and bagged him for a fee of Rs 1 crore. Simultaneously, he started getting attention and was also considered for the Indian team.

Rahul had a wondrous IPL 2016 with RCB as he hammered 397 runs at an average of 44.11 and at a strike rate of almost 147. Unfortunately, he missed the next season due to an injury before RCB made an infamous call of not retaining him ahead of the IPL 2018 mega auction.

Instead of Rahul, RCB gave preference to Sarfaraz Khan, who managed to score just 51 runs in six appearances and never played for RCB again.

After his captaincy stints at PBKS and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rahul is now away from any leadership role at his new home, Delhi Capitals.

